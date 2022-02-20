"You're running out of time" - John Fury sends a message to silent Dillian Whyte 

It's been three weeks since Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the rights to a proposed Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte clash. Since that initial purse bid, there have been few details about the bout, and John Fury blames that on 'The Body Snatcher'.

After a series of delays and seeming like the fight won't happen, the purse bids took place on January 28th. Queensberry Promotions won the right to the fight for a staggering $41 million. Despite the bid, there's been little progress made on the bout. There's also been no movement on Whyte's side since the bid.

Now, John Fury has decided to take shots at 'The Body Snatcher' over the holdup. Tyson's father shared a video to Twitter, stating that it was time for him to sign the contract. He said:

"Dillian Whyte, you said you wanted a title shot. You've waited for three years, you've been banging on about how you wanted a title shot. Now that you've got it, you don't seem to want it. I don't know what mindgames you're playing, but it won't work with us. You're running out of time pal, you're going to look very stupid. Get the contract signed, fight, get your beating."

See John Fury calling out Dillian Whyte in the video below:

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are expected to fight in April

Despite Dillian Whyte taking his time to sign the contract, it's already known what the target is for the fight. The two heavyweights are expected to fight on April 23rd in the U.K.

It remains to be seen exactly where the U.K. showdown will happen. However, reports indicate that the leading contenders to hold the bout are Wembley Stadium in London or the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Regardless of where the fight occurs, fans are sure to have the arena rocking.

Both men head into the bout with a lot of momentum. The WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is coming off an 11th round knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in their October 2021 trilogy bout. The fight was hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight title fights in recent memory.

On the other hand, Whyte is coming off a fourth-round knockout victory over Alexander Povetkin to claim the WBC Interim Heavyweight strap. He avenged his August 2020 defeat to the Russian in the process.

Many, including promoter Eddie Hearn, speculate that the contender's silence is to stop any sort of trash talk between the two sides. However, if that is the case, it's not going well. Both Tyson and John Fury are constantly going in on the interim champion.

