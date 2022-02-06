"KO the bum inside 3 rounds" - Tyson Fury on if Deontay Wilder faced Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has predicted that Deontay Wilder would KO Anthony Joshua inside three rounds if they were to fight. Fury shared a fan-made fight poster for Wilder vs. Joshua and captioned the photo, saying:

"I’d say @BronzeBomber would KO the bum inside 3 rounds."

Take a look at the tweet:

Longtime rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have an understanding of each other's abilities following three grueling fights. Wilder is currently recovering from surgery and will likely look to fight again this year. Despite his losses to 'The Gypsy King', he is still the hardest hitting puncher in the entire division.

He poses a threat to any heavyweight because of his sheer knockout power. Even if 'The Bronze Bomber' may be behind on every scorecard in a fight, one punch is all it takes for him to turn the tables.

Considering 'AJ's recent run of form, Fury's prediction may not be wrong. Anthony Joshua has had trouble taking on shorter and slower fighters, so Wilder would definitely pose some serious problems for the former champion.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury]



Tyson Fury wishing Deontay Wilder a happy birthday after completing their trilogy… Tyson Fury wishing Deontay Wilder a happy birthday after completing their trilogy…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/ERG3PbbW2O

It will be interesting to see how Wilder takes his boxing career forward. The smart decision would be to get a few tune-up fights in before looking to challenge for the title again. However, at 36 years of age, 'The Bronze Bomber' is not getting any younger and may have just a few years of fighting left in him.

Throwback to when John Fury predicted exactly who Tyson Fury would fight next

In September 2021, following 'AJ's loss to Oleksandr Usyk, John Fury predicted who his son would fight next. In an interview, John Fury spoke about the next possible fights for 'The Gypsy King' and what he would do if he was in his son's position:

"I will come back if I was Tyson, fight AJ, sorry, Dillian Whyte in December. And then look where the AJ and the Usyk rematch is and if it's not apparent, go the Usyk route. Go after all the belts, even if we've got to go to the Ukraine, we don't care. Ukraine here we come."

Take a look at the interview:

JOE @JOE_co_uk John Fury perfectly predicted the future for @Tyson_Fury back in September 2021 John Fury perfectly predicted the future for @Tyson_Fury back in September 2021 📢 https://t.co/UsQnS2WYc7

Also Read Article Continues below

John Fury not only predicted his next fight against Dillian Whyte but also predicted that Fury may go the Usyk route, which almost happened.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Could Deontay Wilder knock Anthony Joshua out? Yes No 0 votes so far