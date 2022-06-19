"It'll be a sad day for me" - Tyson Fury willing to consider boxing return for half a billion 

Tyson Fury's latest take on potentially coming out of retirement might appear as cryptic and self-contradictory to some. Fury, who announced his retirement from pro-boxing following an emphatic stoppage win over Dillian Whyte back in April, has weighed in on potentially fighting again.

'The Gypsy King' indicated that he's happy to stay retired for now and it'll be a sad day for him personally if he steps out of retirement. He explained that if he fights again, it will only be for money and not for his love for the sport. Having said that, Fury also claimed that if he's offered half a billion to step out of retirement, he'd give it some serious thought.

During an interaction with The Telegraph, Fury said:

"If I do come back it'll be a sad day for me and it will be that I've let money overcome my morality because I put achievements before money. But if someone wants to put half a billion on the table I will test that morality for sure."

Tyson Fury interested in fighting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury recently spoke about his intention to take a cue out of Floyd Mayweather's book and compete only in exhibition matches going forward. The currently retired heavyweight boxer said he'd like to participate in exhibition fights against the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Mike Tyson.

Fury said that the fights won't be fiercely competitive in nature and will be more about entertaining the fans rather than about winning. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Fury said:

"I am gonna take some exhibition matches, some ‘not real’ fights that are purely entertainment factor. This is not professional boxing, this is pure entertainment. Nothing more, nothing less. The difference is, in an exhibition you’re not there to win or lose. You’re there to enjoy, have a good time, and put on a show for the fans... You can fight old-timers, famous people, whoever you want. I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, whoever. 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson, that would be fantastic."

Fury has also teased a potential clash with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in the past. Ngannou, however, is currently sidelined following a knee ligament surgery and is expected to return next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far