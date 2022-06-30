"The man's made it" - Tyson Fury defends Anthony Joshua and praises his achievements

Tyson Fury has surprisingly expressed praise for Anthony Joshua by stating that 'AJ' is extremely successful and can live life on his own terms now. Fury believes the criticism that Joshua has received since losing to Oleksandr Usyk is harsh and suggested that the former Olympic gold medallist deserves respect.

Joshua was dominated over 12 rounds by Usyk last September at the Tottenham Stadium in London. Following his defeat, many questioned the tactics and desires of 'AJ' who seemed to play it safe against the Ukrainian.

Here's what Fury said in a recent post on social media:

"This is my defence of 'AJ'. Everybody's saying 'AJ's a bum, he's this, he's that, he can't fight because he lost a few. But 'AJ' has made it in life. The man can go to the pub every day and drink Peroni if he wants to. He can go on holiday every day. He can play with his kids every day of his life. So I don't wanna hear any more of this bulls*** about 'AJ's useless...The man's made it, be happy for him."

Joshua is set to rematch Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah. It remains to be seen if 'AJ' can prove his doubters wrong and become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury does not usually compliment Anthony Joshua

Despite Fury's recent defense of Anthony Joshua, 'The Gypsy King' has a long history of belittling his British rival.

Prior to knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans, Fury was dismissive of 'AJ' and claimed he was finished at the elite level of boxing.

"I think 'AJ's been f***** nicely by the Ukrainian guy...Two losses on the old slate now...Unfortunately for him he couldn't live up to his end of the bargain and that meant consistently winning against high level opposition. Failed, fell out of bed."

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua was once seen as the biggest fight ever in British boxing. Regardless, it is plausible that a bout between Fury and 'AJ' could still happen if Joshua avenges his defeat to Usyk.

