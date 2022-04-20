"So many chaces to grow a pair" - Tyson Fury dismisses a fight against Anthony Joshua 

Tyson Fury has outright denied a potential fight against Anthony Joshua. 'The Gypsy King' stated that the upcoming bout against Dillian Whyte would be his last fight.

Fans did not take him seriously because they believed it was a publicity stunt. However, in all his interviews during fight week, the 33-year-old has reiterated his retirement statement.

In an interview with talkSPORT Boxing, Fury doubled down on his claims and dismissed a potential fight against Anthony Joshua:

"Nah, they've had their chances, that has sailed, gone. They've had so many chances to grow a pair and step in the ring and do battle with 'The Gypsy King' and they didn't do it. For whatever reason, whether it was gonna be money, or belts, or pride. They had their chance and now it's flew away. I'm sorry, but this is it. Tune in now, because you're never gonna get to see big GK in action again after this, this is it."

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is a fight that fans have been looking forward to for years, for it would see two of Britain's greatest heavyweights battling it out for all the belts. However, the fight was never made, and fans hoped that if Joshua could beat Usyk in the rematch, they would see him fight 'The Gypsy King' next.

Watch Fury's interview with talkSPORT Boxing below:

John Fury talks about the Tyson Fury retirement rumors

Tyson Fury's father was asked whether his son's comments on retiring after the Dillian Whyte fight were true. In an interview with talkSPORT Boxing, John Fury squashed the rumors and said:

"Bulls***. Tyson, you know for a fact is as mad as a box of frogs, where's he gonna go without boxing? What's he gonna do? Empty some bins, go for a coffee, take his kids and pick them up from school, read the paper? Come on. You can't take what Tyson says with a pinch of salt. I'm his father, I know what's what, boxing's his life... Tyson's the biggest wind-up merchant in the world, people should know him by now."

According to his father, 'The Gypsy King' would go 'mad' without boxing. Tyson Fury himself has said in the past that boxing and training in the gym are the only things that keep him sane and keep his mind healthy. It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old does hang up the gloves after facing Whyte.

Watch John Fury's interview below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari