"I'd punch him around the ring" - Tyson Fury dismisses Oleksandr Usyk matchup

Tyson Fury has continued to downplay a potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' was last seen in action in front of 94,000 roaring fans at Wembley Stadium last Saturday. The Ring and WBC Heavyweight Champion scored a stunning sixth-round knockout over Dillian Whyte to retain his titles.

Following the bout, Fury confirmed his intention to retire. The news didn't come as a shock, as he'd said in the build-up to his fight with Whyte that he'd hang up his gloves. However, some have continued to believe that the 33-year-old will fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua later this year.

'The Cat' defeated 'AJ' in their first encounter last September. As of now, there's no date for their rematch, but the belief is that it will take place in June.

Fury was recently asked about a fight with the Ukrainian Heavyweight Champion in an interview with talkSPORT. Simply put, 'The Gypsy King' once again shot down fighting again. However, if he did fight Usyk, Fury believes it would be easy work.

“It’s never gonna happen because I’m retired. But let’s just say I’d punch him round the ring, because he’s a middleweight, blown up. I’ve already been the undisputed champion, I’ve won every single belt there is to win. I’ve got nothing more to do - I am out, fully retired. Done.”

Tyson Fury refuses to give prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2

Tyson Fury putting down a potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk comes as no surprise. 'The Gypsy King' showed zero interest when asked about the Ukrainian's battle with Joshua later this year.

During the build-up to his showdown with Whyte, many assumed that if Fury defeated 'The Body Snatcher', he'd fight either Usyk or Joshua afterwards. So when 'The Gypsy King' announced he was going to retire after his title defense, many were skeptical.

Many reporters continued to ask the Heavyweight Champion about fighting either 'AJ' or 'The Cat'. During his media scrum for his fight against Whyte, he was asked to make a prediction about the championship rematch. Fury kept it simple and said:

"My prediction is for the fight is, I don't give a d***. Because, I've got Dillian Whyte to deal with myself, and do I want the winner? Nope, because I'm retiring after the fight."

