Watch: Ugandan Internet sensation TGK celebrate Tyson Fury with a personalized song

Tyson Fury's team has shared a heart-warming video of Ugandan group Triplets Ghetto Kids. TGK is an NGO that uses music, dance and drama to help disadvantaged children, street children and orphans. Fury captioned the post saying:

"If this doesn’t put a smile on your face today…Thank you to the #Ghettokids_tfug from Uganda and the tremendous work TGK does for the kids. You are the real champs. Thank you for the #TysonFury Dance and Support!"

Take a look at the tweet:

#TeamFury If this doesn’t put a smile on your face today…Thank you to the #Ghettokids_tfug from Ugandaand the tremendous work TGK does for the kids.You are the real champsThank you for the #TysonFury Dance and Support! If this doesn’t put a smile on your face today…🌍❤️Thank you to the #Ghettokids_tfug from Uganda 🇺🇬 and the tremendous work TGK does for the kids. You are the real champs 👑🥊Thank you for the #TysonFury Dance and Support! instagram.com/reel/Cbepp35Fc…#TeamFury https://t.co/w7LOEbrWTR

The group went viral for their dances and decided to make a song for Tyson Fury. At the end of the song, they wish 'The Gypsy King' luck for his next fight. Fury takes on Dillian Whyte on 23rd April at Wembley Stadium in London. The all-British battle is Fury's first fight on British soil in almost four years.

His opponent Dillian Whyte has been looking to get a title shot for nearly the same amount of time. The former training partners turned foes will take each other on with the WBC Heavyweight Championship and a potential matchup against the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk II on the line.

Tyson Fury releases a documentary on his trilogy with Deontay Wilder

'The Gypsy King', along with BT Sport, have released a documentary of the trilogy Fury had with Deontay Wilder. This trilogy, especially the third match, is considered one of the greatest in boxing history. The two heavyweights went at it three times, and put on a show every single time. BT Sport announced the documentary on Twitter:

"From resurgence to redemption, to surviving personal crises to stunning victory! Go behind the scenes with @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber and discover the unseen story of the greatest heavyweight trilogy in boxing history."

Take a look at the tweet:

Relive it all on YouTube now 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲From resurgence to redemption, to surviving personal crises to stunning victory!Go behind the scenes with @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber and discover the unseen story of the greatest heavyweight trilogy in boxing history.Relive it all on YouTube now 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲From resurgence to redemption, to surviving personal crises to stunning victory!Go behind the scenes with @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber and discover the unseen story of the greatest heavyweight trilogy in boxing history.Relive it all on YouTube now 👇

The documentary explores Fury's struggles heading into their third fight. The WBC Heavyweight Champion contracted COVID-19 twice and had some family issues to deal with. Despite the setbacks, he managed to win against 'The Bronze Bomber'.

