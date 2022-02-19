"You little silly, fat sausage" - Tyson Fury trashes Dillian Whyte over pay demands

Tyson Fury has sent out another message to Dillian Whyte. Fury has been trash-talking Whyte even before their fight was announced. This time around, the WBC Heavyweight Champion had a laugh as he said:

"I just heard that little sausage Dillian Whyte wants paying to turn up to a press conference. You little silly fat sausage. You're getting that, coward."

'The Gypsy King' has come up with his own nickname for Dillian Whyte. Fury calls him 'Whyte Feathers', which is a lot less intimidating than 'The Body Snatcher'.

Fury seems supremely confident heading into this matchup, as he always does going into any fight. However, this fight is slightly personal for Fury who once shared a gym with Whyte.

The former training partners-turned-opponents are not on good terms and Fury will look to punish him in the ring on fight night. Whyte, however, is no push-over and has incredible knockout power and uses his body to his advantage in the clinch. It will be an interesting matchup to see what strategy each fighter will come up with.

This all-British battle will decide which fighter gets to challenge the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

Tyson Fury sets up a 'Just Giving' page for Dillian Whyte to attend their press conference

Tyson Fury kept the banter going by saying he's setting up a Just Giving page for 'The Body Snatcher' so that he can attend the press conference for their fight:

"Hi guys, just a quick one. I'm setting up a Just Giving page for Dillian Whyte so that he can turn up to the press conference, and I'm gonna donate first. My donation is, 47p, you useless dosser."

Dillian Whyte has remained silent on his fight against Fury. He has not answered any of Fury's videos and has not even spoken to the media. Although his intentions are not clear at the moment, many people, including his promoter Eddie Hearn, believe it is a way of getting into Fury's head.

Safe to say it is not working very well for 'The Body Snatcher' so far.

