"An absolute idiot" - Tyson Fury goes on a rant against Dillian Whyte after he signed the contract

Tyson Fury has gone on another rant against Dillian Whyte on his Instagram stories. The never-ending trash-talk from Fury continues, as Whyte remains silent. Here's what Fury had to say about Dillian Whyte signing the deal:

"Oh my god, Dillian Whyte signed his contract for eight million dollars, what a surprise. An absolute idiot, should this even be a talking point? The man signed for the biggest payday he's ever gonna get in his life."

Fury then addressed the rumors of Whyte's mind games getting to him, in a very comedic manner:

"Oh my god my head hurts from all the mind games that Dillian Whyte's been playing on me. Oh my god, I'm so sore I don't know whether I'm coming or going. My training camp's a mess."

Take a look at the video:

Fury tried to mimic an American accent as he addressed Whyte's mind games. Safe to say Fury is not letting any of the 'mind games' get to him as he prepares to take on 'The Body Snatcher'. Even though Fury does trash-talk a lot, he has always said that he will never underestimate his opponent.

So he will train for his fight against Dillian Whyte as if he's fighting Muhammad Ali himself.

Whyte will look to cause an upset when he steps into the ring against Fury. 'The Body Snatcher' is finally getting a title shot after four long years.

Tyson Fury announces social media blackout for eight weeks

Tyson Fury appears to be done with the trash-talking as he has announced a social media blackout. Fury plans to stay off all forms of social media for eight and a half weeks until April 23rd. Here's what he had to say:

"Hey guys, Tyson Fury here, aka The Gypsy King. I'm about to go off social media completely for the next eight and a half weeks. Gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs... I'll never underestimate anybody in my life."

Take a look at the announcement video:

Tyson Fury is going all in to prepare for his second title defense. This match is extremely important for both Fury and Whyte, since the winner of this fight will get to challenge for the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion mantle. The winner of Fury vs. Whyte will look to take on the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II fight for all of the gold.

