"I want to be left alone" - Tyson Fury vows retirement as he loathes fame and attention 

Tyson Fury wants out. 'The Gypsy King' has had his fair share of life in the limelight and has had enough. According to Fury, this is his last fight, and he will retire after facing Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium. In an interview with Adam Smith for Top Rank Boxing, the 33-year-old spoke about why he wants out:

"This stone is out of blood, I'm all done. I've had twenty years as a boxer and that's it. But I say I don't want the celebrity lifestyle, I don't want to be a movie star or anything like that. I just want to be left alone, I don't want to be tortured by people. I just want to be left alone, switch off the Instagram, switch off the lot, walk away from that famous lifestyle. I can't stand it, and that's the gospel truth."

The 33-year-old has accomplished everything in the sport; he's held all the belts at heavyweight, dethroned one of the greatest heavyweights of his generation in Wladimir Klitschko, and remained unbeaten. However, fans will be very disappointed if Fury retires without fighting Anthony Joshua.

If 'AJ' wins against Usyk and Fury beats Whyte, fans will hope to see the two titans clash. However, 'The Gypsy King' recently claimed that ship has sailed.

Tyson Fury takes a look back at his career and confirms he is retiring

Throughout his interviews during his open media workouts during fight week, there has been a common theme for Tyson Fury - retirement. 'The Gypsy King' is being asked if he is retiring in every interview, with hopes of trying to change the 33-year-old's mind. In an interview with talkSPORT Boxing, Fury looked back at his career and spoke about going out with a "bang":

"From being a little tiny boy, I always said I'd be a heavyweight champion of the world, and guess what? I did it. So when you're heavyweight champion of the world, stuff like this happens. But you know, it's been a long hard jourrney and it hasn't been all smooth sailing, it's been ups and downs and we've had a fantastic ride. Now this is the final farewell, I'm going out with a bang."

Fans will be hoping that Tyson Fury does not retire after fighting Dillian Whyte. They need an answer to who is the best British heavyweight champion, and that can only be decided if Fury takes on 'AJ'.

