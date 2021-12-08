Tyson Fury ordered by WBC to defend his heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte next

Tyson Fury has been ordered by the World Boxing Council (WBC) to defend his heavyweight championship against interim titleholder Dillian Whyte next.

Fury's camp has been trying to negotiate an undisputed fight with WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk in the past few days.

But the WBC's deadline for 'The Gypsy King' is over and he now has to make his mandatory title defense against Whyte. Boxing journalist Michael Benson confirmed the news on Twitter.

"The WBC have now officially ordered Tyson Fury to defend his WBC heavyweight title vs Dillian Whyte next. Currently in free negotiations period, but will go to purse bids if no deal is agreed between the parties," posted Benson.

Here is Michael Benson's tweet on the WBC's announcement about Fury vs. Whyte:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ‼️✅ The WBC have now officially ordered Tyson Fury to defend his WBC heavyweight title vs Dillian Whyte next. Currently in free negotiations period, but will go to purse bids if no deal is agreed between the parties. [@IdecBoxing] ‼️✅ The WBC have now officially ordered Tyson Fury to defend his WBC heavyweight title vs Dillian Whyte next. Currently in free negotiations period, but will go to purse bids if no deal is agreed between the parties. [@IdecBoxing] https://t.co/kv6XbuMml1

WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is unbeaten in his professional boxing career with a 31-0-1 record. Dillian Whyte, on the other hand, is 28-2.

Anthony Joshua didn't make a timely decision on whether to rematch with Oleksandr Usyk or make way for Tyson Fury

Ever since he beat Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout two months ago, Tyson Fury has openly expressed interest in facing Usyk next.

The major stumbling block in booking that matchup was Anthony Joshua's rematch clause. 'AJ' earlier claimed he wanted another fight with 'The Cat' immediately after losing in September.

However, he was apparently ready to step aside for Fury for a whopping sum of £40 million. Boxing promoter Bob Arum, the CEO of Top Rank, was reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia to host the Fury vs. Usyk undisputed heavyweight title encounter.

Tyson Fury very recently expressed his displeasure at Joshua's long delay in making an easy decision.

"I want him to step aside so I can absolutely batter Oleksandr Usyk. If he does, he does. And if he doesn't, he doesn't. But get the f*** on with it. Either take your money and f*** off or fight the man. One or the other," said Fury.

Watch Tyson Fury in conversation with iFL TV below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Oleksandr Usyk (19-0) defeated Anthony Joshua (24-2) via unanimous decision the first time around and the duo are now set to fight again.

Edited by Josh Evanoff