"I need this personal time"- Tyson Fury reveals why fighting again isn't worth it

Tyson Fury successfully defended his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship this past weekend when he took on Dillian Whyte. Dominating the bout from the start, 'The Gypsy King' eventually secured an emphatic knockout victory over Whyte in the sixth round of the fight.

Going into the fight, Fury had mentioned how this bout could potentially be his last pro-boxing outing. Following the win, 'The Gypsy King' announced that he was indeed retiring from the sport of boxing and was hanging up his gloves for good.

Just days after securing his 32nd career victory, Tyson Fury sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan. While discussing a variety of topics, 'The Gypsy King' was asked why it wasn't worth it for him to fight again, to which he said:

"It's not worth it you know. I've got a family to raise, I've got kids, I've got four young kids to raise and two bit older ones. I've been away for the last ten years, on the road all over the world traveling for boxing, you know? When do I get the time to be a father, a husband, a brother, a son? I need this personal time."

Watch Tyson Fury's full interview with Piers Morgan below:

Oscar De La Hoya hails Tyson Fury as the best heavyweight in the world

'The Gypsy King' further solidified his case for being the best heavyweight in the world after his recent dominant victory over Dillian Whyte. Fury has been praised by many following his victory, including Oscar De La Hoya.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the boxing legend revealed that he texted Fury after his knockout victory and claimed that 'The Gypsy King' is the best heavyweight in the world, he said:

"He's an amazing fighter, he's incredible. I think that Fury is going to be very hard to beat, he's the best Heavyweight in the world. I was proud to see that he represents The Ring magazine championship belt and that obviously solidifies a fighter on being the best out there in his weight division."

Watch Oscar De La Hoya's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

