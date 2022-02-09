"Whatever I feel like"- Tyson Fury talks about his game plan against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is set to take on his WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte later this year. 'The Gypsy King' recently spoke about his game plan against 'The Body Snatcher'.

Fury is currently out in Dubai training for his fight against Dillian Whyte and recently sat down for an interview with Dubai Eye. With the mega-heavyweight bout set to be announced any time now, the heavyweight champion was asked about his game plan against 'The Body Snatcher' come fight night.

Interestingly, Fury suggested that there is no real game plan he is bound to follow. Instead, he'll just do whatever he feels like on the night:

"I don't know, whatever I feel like on the night really because I don't pay these bums too much attention to be fair. Whatever I feel like on the night, any style I can definitely beat Dillian Whyte. Even if I put one hand behind me back and one foot off the floor, I'll still beat him."

Tyson Fury believes nobody cares about Anthony Joshua anymore

Tyson Fury has had a wild ride with fellow heavyweight and former champion Anthony Joshua. There was a time when Fury vs. Joshua was the super-fight every fan wanted to see.

However, the fight between the two has been overshadowed by doubts after 'AJ' lost to Oleksandr Usyk last year. While Joshua is set to fight Usyk again later this year, it appears that not many people believe he will be able to get past the Ukrainian.

If Anthony Joshua proves to be unsuccessful in winning the rematch, the super-fight between Fury and Joshua will most certainly be thrown under the bus. Tyson Fury was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with 'AJ' during the same interview.

Fury suggested that nobody is interested in Joshua anymore. However, he claimed that he'd still fight him just for fun:

"I'm not sure what to think about Anthony Joshua anymore. Quite frankly, nobody cares about him anymore. But I don't even know, I'll knock him out just for bants, maybe."

Watch Fury's full interview with Dubai Eye below:

