"The origin story of the Gypsy King" - Meet the man behind Tyson Fury's iconic suits 

Tyson Fury is currently one of the most talked about boxers in the world. 'The Gypsy King' is also one of the most charismatic figures the sport has ever seen. When it comes to his fashion, Fury does not hold back. His press conference suits are always unique and eccentric. It all started in 2015, just before the press conference for Fury vs. Wladimir Klitschko.

'The Gypsy King' came dressed as Batman and later changed into a two-piece suit. The man behind the suits is Nav Sakimian. In an interview with talkSPORT Boxing, Salimian explained how his work with Fury began:

"The story begins in August 1, 2015 when I get a call from a member of team Fury, and the first question is, do I know who Tyson Fury is? 'Of course,' I respond, 'The Gypsy King'. They said 'Are you aware he's gonna be fighting Wladimir Klitschko?' And I was very excited because I'm following the coverage. Now, I didn't know that I only had less than eighteen hours to get a suit prepared and drive up to Morecambe."

Since then, he has been the man who has tailored all of 'The Gypsy King's iconic press conference looks.

Watch the video below:

Tyson Fury announced the last chance to win two VIP ringside tickets to Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has revealed the final chance to win two VIP ringside tickets to his fight on April 23rd. A week or so earlier, 'The Gypsy King' had announced a raffle for two VIP ringside tickets to his fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. In a video posted on Twitter, 'The Gypsy King' reminded fans to enter the raffle:

"Tyson Fury here, just reminding you that my raffle to win two VIP tickets ends today. If you haven't got a ticket yet, this is your last chance. To enter, click the link below or visit raffal.com/gypsyking. Good luck, and enjoy the fight guys, see you there. Pow!"

Watch the video below:

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury Last Chance To Win 2 VIP RINGSIDE Tickets!



Just reminding you that my raffle to win 2 VIP RINGSIDE tickets to my fight against Dillian Whyte ends today!



If you haven’t got a ticket yet, this is your last chance to enter!



Visit

@raffall_app Last Chance To Win 2 VIP RINGSIDE Tickets!Just reminding you that my raffle to win 2 VIP RINGSIDE tickets to my fight against Dillian Whyte ends today!If you haven’t got a ticket yet, this is your last chance to enter!Visit raffall.com/gypsyking ⭐Last Chance To Win 2 VIP RINGSIDE Tickets!⭐Just reminding you that my raffle to win 2 VIP RINGSIDE tickets to my fight against Dillian Whyte ends today!⌛ If you haven’t got a ticket yet, this is your last chance to enter!Visit raffall.com/gypsyking @raffall_app https://t.co/KQiGvUZVOu

The in-attendance tickets to the event sold out within hours. There has been a lot of demand for tickets to this fight since Fury said this could be his last one. Fans won't want to miss the chance to watch 'The Gypsy King' fight for possibly the last time.

Edited by John Cunningham