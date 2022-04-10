Tyson Fury announces a giveaway of 2 tickets for the Dillian Whyte fight, Furocity merch, cash prize, and more - Here's how to win

Tyson Fury could possibly hang up his gloves after his WBC Heavyweight Championship fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23. Fury has been promoting the fight on his own as Whyte is nowhere in the picture.

However, ‘The Gypsy King’ knows how to steal the spotlight all by himself. After attending an official presser without his opponent, Fury is now offering a massive giveaway of two tickets for his fight, official merchandise, cash prize, and a month’s supply of his energy drink Furocity.

@Tyson_Fury | #Furocity | #FuryWhyte 𝗧𝗬𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬🎟 Ultimate Fury competition drawn on May 18th🤞TO ENTER:RT & like this postTag a mate to bring along to Fight NightMake sure you’re both following @Intuboxing and @FurocityEnergy 🚨𝗧𝗬𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬🚨🎟 Ultimate Fury competition drawn on May 18th🤞TO ENTER:1️⃣ RT & like this post2️⃣ Tag a mate to bring along to Fight Night3️⃣ Make sure you’re both following @Intuboxing and @FurocityEnergy @Tyson_Fury | #Furocity | #FuryWhyte https://t.co/QwdWjAfWVA

Intu Boxing's official Twitter handle broke the news. Users have to retweet and 'like' the above post and also tag a person in their tweet. Furthermore, they must follow Intu Boxing and Furocity on the social media platform. One lucky user will be entitled to all the giveaways on April 18.

The heavyweight title fight is one of the best all-British matchups in recent years. Apart from Fury’s retirement talks, several other factors make the bout a must-watch event.

Watch the official presser of Fury vs. Whyte below:

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury will return to home soil after five straight appearances in the US. He dominated every single man he faced in those fights, knocking out Deontay Wilder twice in a row. He will now take on Dillian Whyte, with whom Fury has had bad blood for several years.

Tyson Fury is excited about a domestic rivalry

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte used to be sparring partners. According to the Mancunian, he used to batter ‘The Body Snatcher’ in their gym sessions. As for their world title fight, Fury believes he will offer his best and defend the WBC belt. Although he has previously claimed to retire after the contest, a win on April 23 could bring in a different scenario.

Watch Fury's interview with The Unibet Lowdown below:

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are likely to rematch for the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts on July 23 that are currently under Usyk’s hold. The winner of that bout and the WBC Champion could potentially fight to become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion, a tag last held by Lennox Lewis.

The heavyweight division will shortly go through an interesting turn, and the journey will begin with Fury vs. Whyte this month.

