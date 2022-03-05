"Judging these days is a disgrace"- Tyson Fury reacts to controversial scoring in Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Tyson Fury has given his thoughts on the scoring in the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall bout.

Jack Catterall took on Josh Taylor this past week for the Undisputed Light-Welterweight Championship. Walking into the fight, Catterall was a massive underdog. However, he managed to outbox the champion for the majority of the fight. Many believed that the challenger had done enough to become the new champion.

Instead, Jack Catterall was handed a split-decision loss, leaving everyone surprised. 'The Gypsy King' recently opened up about his thoughts on it during an interview with BT Sport Boxing:

"First and foremost, both fighters done their best they could do on the night, they tried their upmost and I think judging these days is a disgrace and they need a good kick in the ass for it but it's not the fighter's fault, the fighter didn't make any decisions."

Tyson Fury is uncertain about his future in boxing

'The Gypsy King' is set to face Dillian Whyte on April 23rd to make his second title defense. Ahead of his highly anticipated bout at Wembley Stadium, Fury has suggested that he might hang up his gloves after his fight against 'The Body Snatcher'.

During a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Tyson Fury seemed skeptical about his future and suggested that there is nothing left for him to prove in the sport:

"I don't know, you know. I don't think there's much left, if I fight again, then we'll know. If I don't, whatever. Might retire, this might be my final hurdle, like the big show. Final countdown. Does it get bigger than this? Is there anything else to prove, anything to do? If I walked away today, I'm financially secure for my family, and their kids and their kids. So, there's not much more I could do."

