"There's still unfinished business out there" - Lennox Lewis urges Tyson Fury to chase undisputed status

Tyson Fury has once again been urged not to retire, this time by former undisputed champion Lennox Lewis.

'The Gypsy King' was in action last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte. The WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion defended his titles against 'The Body Snatcher', winning via sixth-round knockout. Following the fight, he confirmed his intentions to retire.

His retirement comes just months before another heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Many thought that Fury would battle the winner of the rematch between 'The Cat' and 'AJ'. However, he's confirmed that he'll likely only return to fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Many have urged the 33-year-old to delay his retirement to try and win all of the heavyweight titles. Fans can now add the last undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis to that list.

The Brit discussed Fury's win in a lengthy Instagram post. Speaking about a potential retirement for 'The Gypsy King', he wrote:

"He filled Wembley with 94 thousand fans (the biggest gate in Wembley history) to prove he has drawing power among UK fan base. So to think, that there’s even BIGGER fights than this still out there is [mind blowing]. I know he’s talked retirement after last night, but I feel there’s still some unfinished business to be done on his part and I look forward to welcoming him into the undisputed club as a fellow Brit and as an honour to the lineage of #kronkboxing, when all is said and done."

See Lennox Lewis's post about Tyson Fury below:

Tyson Fury has no interest in fighting the winner of Usyk/Joshua 2

While many, including Lennox Lewis, would like to see Tyson Fury fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, that's unlikely to happen.

The Brit has addressed fighting for the undisputed title in the past. He even recently discussed it during a fight week scrum ahead of his fight against Dillian Whyte, and he shot it down.

He was asked by reporters about his prediction for the rematch. Fury noted that he doesn't care who wins because he was preparing to retire with a victory over Whyte. He said:

"My prediction is for the fight is, I don't give a d***. Because, I've got Dillian Whyte to deal with myself, and do I want the winner? Nope, because I'm retiring after the fight."

