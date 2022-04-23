Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Mexico, Japan  and more

The highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight is less than a day away. Whyte is walking into the fight as the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion and will look to hand over 'The Gypsy King' his first pro-boxing loss.

On the flipside, Tyson Fury is confident of putting on a fabulous performance and retaining his WBC and The Ring heavyweight championships. With the fight set to take place in less than 24 hours time, many fans have been waiting to find out the timings for the main event. Take a look below to find out the timings for Fury vs. Whyte in 25 countries.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte - Timings

Listed below are the timings for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte main event coverage across 25 countries.

US:

The main event coverage in the United States will start at around 2:00 PM ET.

UK:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte main event coverage in the United Kingdom will start at around 7:00 PM BST.

India:

The main event coverage in India will start at around 11:30 PM IST.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start at around 1:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start at around 4:00 AM on April 24th.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start at around 3:00 AM on April 24th.

China:

The main event coverage in China will start at around 2:00 AM on April 24th.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start at around 3:00 PM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 3:00 PM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 8:00 PM.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 8:00 PM local time.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start around 2:00 PM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 9:00 PM.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 7:00 PM.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 7:00 PM.

Pakistan:

Pakistan's main event coverage will start at around 11:00 PM local time.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 7:00 PM local time.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 6:00 AM on April 24th.

France:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte's main event coverage in France will start at around 8:00 PM.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 8:00 PM.

South Africa:

The main event coverage in South Africa will start at around 8:00 PM

Egypt:

The main event coverage in Egypt will start at around 8:00 PM local time.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 9:00 PM.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 8:00 PM local time.

South Korea:

The main event coverage in South Korea will start at around 3:00 AM.

Edited by David Andrew