"I will fight him again" - Dillian Whyte agrees to a rematch with Tyson Fury if he wins on Saturday

Dillian Whyte has agreed to give Tyson Fury a rematch if he wins on Saturday. 'The Gypsy King' and Whyte are set to finally take on each other in less than a day's time.

Ahead of the highly anticipated WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship clash, 'The Body Snatcher' has suggested that there is no rematch clause in the contract, however, Whyte is open to giving Fury a rematch if he wins on Saturday.

Boxing journalist Michael Jenson took to Twitter and quoted Dillian Whyte saying:

"There's no rematch clause when you're the mandatory challenger, but if I win on Saturday and it's a good fight, I'll fight him again."

Check out the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte has told reporters that he would be willing to give Tyson Fury a rematch if he beats him: "There's no rematch clause when you're the mandatory challenger, but if I win on Saturday and it's a good fight, I'll fight him again." Dillian Whyte has told reporters that he would be willing to give Tyson Fury a rematch if he beats him: "There's no rematch clause when you're the mandatory challenger, but if I win on Saturday and it's a good fight, I'll fight him again."

While Dillian Whyte looks seemingly open to giving Tyson Fury another shot if he manages to beat 'The Gypsy King' on Saturday, the likelihood of that happening is slim. 'The Body Snatcher' is walking into the fight as a massive underdog and will need to put on the performance of his lifetime to beat Fury.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



| SATURDAY | 2PM ET | We want to see your official predictions for tomorrow's heavyweight title fight – comment with who will win and how #FuryWhyte | SATURDAY | 2PM ET | @ESPNPlus PPV We want to see your official predictions for tomorrow's heavyweight title fight – comment with who will win and how 🔮 #FuryWhyte | SATURDAY | 2PM ET | @ESPNPlus PPV https://t.co/r1Vitmlyhm

However, nothing is too far-fetched in the sport of boxing and we've seen time and time again that anything can happen. It will be interesting to see whether Dillian Whyte can be the first fighter to beat Fury in is pro-boxing career or not.

Tyson Fury says his fight against Dillian Whyte will be his last

'The Gypsy King' has suggested that his fight against Dillian Whyte is the "final farewell". Fury has been contemplating retirement for a while now and it looks like the 33-year-old has made up his mind.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, 'The Gypsy King' looked back at his boxing career and suggested that he wanted to go out with a bang, he said:

"From being a little tiny boy, I always said I'd be a heavyweight champion of the world, and guess what? I did it. So when you're heavyweight champion of the world, stuff like this happens. But you know, it's been a long hard jourrney and it hasn't been all smooth sailing, it's been ups and downs and we've had a fantastic ride. Now this is the final farewell, I'm going out with a bang."

Watch the full interview with talkSPORT below:

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“Anthony Joshua has had his chances. They had chances but they didn’t do it.”



tells talkSPORT he’ll never fight Joshua and is set for retirement.



#FuryWhyte “This is the final farewell.” 🥊“Anthony Joshua has had his chances. They had chances but they didn’t do it.” @Tyson_Fury tells talkSPORT he’ll never fight Joshua and is set for retirement. “This is the final farewell.” 🥊“Anthony Joshua has had his chances. They had chances but they didn’t do it.”@Tyson_Fury tells talkSPORT he’ll never fight Joshua and is set for retirement.#FuryWhyte https://t.co/0mA5oGqIqi

Edited by David Andrew