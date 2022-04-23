"We're both fat boys, bruv" - Dillian Whyte to Tyson Fury at face-off

The final face-off between Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury was an unusually lighthearted and respectful affair. The two men joked around and then traded hats before stepping away from one another.

BT Sport Boxing posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the face-off in which the conversation between the heavyweight champions can be heard. As they faced off, Whyte poked the flesh over Fury's pectoral muscles. 'The Gypsy King' said:

"You know I'm a fat boy."

Whyte replied:

"We're both fat boys, bruv."

A number of commentators, such as Steve Bunce, have noted that the press conference and face-off were surprisingly respectful. This is somewhat understandable, considering the two men have a long history and were once training partners and friends. The boxers have frequently expressed respect for one another and have exchanged jokes throughout the week. There is no doubt, however, that both fighters will be seeking a knockout this Saturday.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte's mutual respect

With 94,000 tickets sold for the fight at Wembley Arena, Fury vs. Whyte will be the biggest heavyweight boxing match of the century so far. During the press conference, 'The Gypsy King' said that the two men have both done well for themselves, despite the odds.

Fury and Whyte began their professional careers together. In the early days of the Mancunian's pro career, Whyte was brought into his camp by Peter Fury to serve as a sparring partner and training companion. Both men's careers have been marked by struggle, though Fury has risen to the peak of heavyweight boxing in recent years.

Though they once lived in close quarters, the pair have not come face-to-face in about a decade. Whyte did not appear for most of the promotional build-up, including the previous press conference. It has been suspected that 'The Body Snatcher' was attempting to avoid Tyson Fury's infamous 'mind games'. However, the challenger himself has suggested that the terms for promotional appearances simply were not fair.

When they finally met, the mutual respect the men had for one another was immediately clear. The closest thing to a confrontation was a scuffle between the fighters' camps, which was broken up by the boxers themselves.

Check out the highlights of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte press conference here:

