Watch: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte press conference

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte met today at the press conference for their WBC Heavyweight World Title fight on Saturday, April 23, in London, England.

BT Sport Boxing streamed the press conference live on YouTube. The conference was the first time in the build-up to the fight that the two men stood face-to-face. The livestream included commentary from Carl Frampton, a former two-division world champion.

The opening remarks by both boxers were brief. After Frank Warren introduced the fighters, Fury detailed his training camp. He called it one of the best training camps he has ever been in. He also said:

"Fans are in for a real treat, 94,000 people, they're going to see a good tear-up. I know Dillian, I know him personally, and he knows me, and we're going to rock and roll on the night. We're ready to throw down and treat you all to a hell of a bandstormer, don't worry about that."

Fury spoke about how great it is to be returning to England to fight after training and fighting in the United States for a number of years.

Dillian Whyte said how much it means to him to fight at Wembley Stadium. When asked about his preparation for the fight, Whyte said:

"I'm not going to fly all the way from Portugal where it's two days traveling doing this, doing that... what for? I'm training."

During the face-off and photo-op, the boxers' camps butted heads. However, the fighters themselves managed to calm things down and avoid further escalation.

[📽️ @BTSportBoxing] https://t.co/yJgKPJcpOJ

Check out the full press conference for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte here:

Dillian Whyte's first media appearance for fight with Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has been absent from much of the build-up. He wasted little time talking during the conference and instead made it clear that he just wants to get into the ring.

Whyte also did not reveal his strategy for the fight. When asked about his comeback win over Povetkin, who had previously beaten him, he said:

"Win, lose, or draw, I always come to fight. I don't care. I come to fight and that's what I do."

In an interview with Steve Bunce after the conference, Whyte also commented on the confrontation between his camp and the Fury camp. He blamed the clash on John Fury, Tyson's father, who he said was trying to steal the show.

#FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 @BTSportBoxing



"His dad needs to relax, my man is 600 years old and stepping forward, trying not to let my guys on the stage! It's mine and Tyson's day, why are you getting involved?"



"He's an idiot."



.@DillianWhyte gives his verdict on the confrontation at the face off 😤

#FuryWhyte https://t.co/Nm3FmTdxE1

