Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte face-off gets heated

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte had a much anticipated face-off before their fight this Saturday. In the face-off, it was their camps, rather than the fighters themselves, that butted heads.

Fury and Whyte have a lot of history together. Curiously, Whyte has been absent for much of the build-up, including the last press conference. As a result, fans have been wondering how the two men would interact when they were finally brought together.

In a clip filmed by BT Sport Boxing, the two heavyweights stood face-to-face at today's press conference. As photos are taken, John Fury, Tyson's father, appears to step into the fray, leading to a heated argument between members of Fury and Whyte's respective camps.

As the entourages crowd in, the two boxers appealed for calm. They quickly managed to separate the camps and then came together again for a photo-op and a respectful handshake.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte promotional build-up

Fury and Whyte will fight on Saturday, April 23, at the Wembley Arena in London, England. The fight card is reported to be the highest grossing event in the arena's history. It is the first time that The Ring Heavyweight Belt has been contested on British soil since 1966, when Muhammad Ali fought Brian London.

Though the fight is highly-anticipated, the promotional build-up has been relatively quiet. Tyson Fury is well-known for attempting to get into his opponents' heads before they step into the ring. However, Dillian Whyte strictly avoided the media until fight week. As a result, coverage has been overwhelmingly one-sided, focusing on Fury's camp and his media presence.

Whyte has said that he is focused on preparing for the fight itself and is simply not concerned with the pre-fight promotion. He does not want to enter the fight on Fury's terms and, therefore, has not agreed to all of his demands.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte know each other well. In the early days of Fury's career, Peter Fury, his uncle, brought Whyte in as a training partner for 'The Gypsy King'. The men sparred and trained side-by-side, meaning that they have a sense of one another's strengths and weaknesses.

Despite their entourages butting heads, there did not seem to be much bad blood between the men today.

