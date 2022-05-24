Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies in war with Russia

Oleg Prudky, a 30-year-old Ukrainian boxer, has been killed in the ongoing war with Russia. Prudky was a Super-Lightweight Champion in Ukraine and participated in the World Series of Boxing in 2015. The WSB was a tournament organized by the AIBA (Amateur International Boxing Association), which allowed amateurs to fight in a semi-pro manner.

Michael Benson, of TalkSport, reported that Prudky decided to participate in the WSB due to the participation of fellow-Ukrainian boxers, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk. Benson also quoted Prudky's wife, who said:

"War – it takes away the best. I don’t believe, I don’t believe that you are no more... You were like a bright sun, an example for your children, who adore you so much and ask you every time, and when dad comes."

The war in Ukraine is estimated to have killed over 20,000 Ukrainians and Russians since the start of the year. Prudky's death was confirmed by multiple Ukrainian boxing organizations.

Ukrainian boxers in recent history

Ukraine has produced a number of excellent boxers in recent history, including Usyk and Lomachenko. Other Ukrainian boxers include Wladimir & Vitali Klitschko and Serhiy Dzyndzyruk.

Oleksandr Usyk is the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. He most recently moved up to heavyweight and claimed four world titles from Anthony Joshua. He is currently in training for a rematch with Joshua later this year.

Vasyl Lomachenko is a three-weight world champion and a former-pound-for-pound king. He held four lightweight world titles from 2018 to 2020, when he lost them to Teofimo Lopez in an upset. Lomachenko challenged for a world title in just his second pro fight.

Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko are two of the best heavyweights of the modern era. They dominated the division for nearly two decades following the retirement of Lennox Lewis. Both men held multiple heavyweight titles during this time.

Vitali Klitschko retired from boxing in 2012 and his brother Wladimir retired in 2017.

One of the greatest Ukrainian boxers of all time was Kid Kaplan, the featherweight champion of the world in 1925. Kaplan had over 164 professional fights, including bouts with Jimmy McLarnin and Sammy Mandel.

Boxing Archive @MartinAchard 1920s world featherweight champion Louis (Kid) Kaplan. Born in Ukraine, the Jewish fighter compiled a 121-22-16 record. He was inducted into the IBHOF in 2003. 1920s world featherweight champion Louis (Kid) Kaplan. Born in Ukraine, the Jewish fighter compiled a 121-22-16 record. He was inducted into the IBHOF in 2003. https://t.co/1jcFvNj5El

