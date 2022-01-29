"It's a mistake" - Vitali Klitschko on Anthony Joshua's rumored step-aside deal

The boxing world has been rife with speculation that Anthony Joshua will step aside and allow a Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight to happen. Vitali Klitschko believes that would be a big misstep by 'AJ'.

The heavyweight legend sat down with Sky Sports News and discussed a variety of topics. One of those that came up was the news of Joshua potentially pulling out of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, allowing the Ukrainian boxer to fight Fury instead.

According to Klitschko, Joshua pulling out of the fight with Usyk would be a massive mistake. 'Dr. Ironfist' said:

"But my personal opinion? If Joshua make sidestep in this moment, when the boxing audience audience expects a rematch and wants to see Joshua vs. Usyk fight, it [would] show weakness of Joshua. Joshua don't do that please. It's a mistake, from my side, from my point of view."

The legendary Vitali Klitschko retired from the sport of boxing in 2013, ending his career with a 45-2 professional record. He holds the spectacular distinction of never being knocked down in a fight.

Since retiring from the sport, he's turned his attention to politics. He's currently the Mayor of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. However, based on his comments on Joshua and the heavyweight division, 'Dr. Ironfist' will never have his attention too far from the ring.

Anthony Joshua's next moves are unknown for now

Anthony Joshua was set to face Oleksandr Usyk in April for a rematch. 'AJ' lost their first encounter via unanimous decision in September 2021, and immediately activated his rematch clause for the rematch to occur.

However, Joshua's recently been offered a substantial amount to step aside and not rematch Usyk. As of now, his next move is not known. While he's denied that he's taken any step-aside deal, his promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that there are ongoing talks for that to possibly happen.

The rumored step-aside deal would net Joshua up to £15 million according to a recent report from The Daily Telegraph. This would allow Usyk to fight Fury in a massive megafight, while 'AJ' returns to the drawing board. Based off of Eddie Hearn's recent comments, the ball is currently in Joshua's court to determine if the fight goes ahead.

