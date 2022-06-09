Watch:- Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. flex their boxing skills on a punching machine

In a video posted to Instagram by ESPN ringside, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. show off their punching power on a machine.

The soccer players competed against one another and tried their hand at landing powerful punches on a machine to measure their force. Mbappe came in strong with a score of 647, while Neymar Jr. wowed the crowd with 798.

Mbappe is a professional French soccer player for Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. Wearing the number 7 and playing forward, he is the highest paid player in the world. With his impressive performances at the highest level, he is considered one of the best players there is. It seems Mbappe has some skill in boxing as well with is impressive score on the punching machine.

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is a professional Brazillian soccer player, playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team. Wearing number 10, Neymar Jr. is considered an extremely versatile player, capable of playing as a central striker, winger, or attacking midfielder. His high score on the punching machine also adds to the idea that he could switch sports if he ever got bored of soccer.

Watch the video here:

The time Kylian Mbappe met Mike Tyson

French soccer player Kylian Mbappe had the opportunity to meet the iconic boxer Mike Tyson at the French Open final back in 2018.

The pair were seen sitting together at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, while Sloane Stephens and Anett Kontaviet faced off against one another. At the conclusion of the match, Mbappe and Tyson spoke and someone snapped a picture of the soccer player with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet.' Mbappe took to Twitter to post the photo and captioned it:

"LEGEND."

Tyson even walked away from the event with his own personalized PSG jersey. Perhaps in their meeting 'Iron' Mike shared some boxing secrets with Mbappe which helped him gain such a great score on the punching machine.

Watch the tweet of the two sitting together here:

Indy Football @IndyFootball You never thought you’d see Mike Tyson hanging out with Kylian Mbappé at #RG18 You never thought you’d see Mike Tyson hanging out with Kylian Mbappé at #RG18 https://t.co/kjRsGsgHVD

See Kylian Mbappe's tweet of him and Mike Tyson:

