Kylian Mbappe rejects idea of PSG appointing 46-year-old coach suggested by Lionel Messi: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has rejected teammate Lionel Messi's suggestion of replacing Mauricio Pochettino with Marcelo Gallardoat the Parc des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Ligue 1 champions are intent on parting ways with the Argentine manager this summer. It has been a difficult season for the former Tottenham Hotspur coach despite leading the Parisians to the league title.

Zinedine Zidane has been the man many have expected to succeed Pochettino. However, he seems keen to become the next manager of the French national side (per ESPN).

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi has suggested River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo as potential option.

The Argentine played for the Parisians during his playing career and has enjoyed success in the Argentine Primera Division. He led River Plate to the league title and is considered one to watch for a move to Europe in the future.

Mbappe, though, doesn't want the Parisians to consider the River Plate manager and instead wants a more renowned name from within Europe. The French star's opinion now holds a lot of worth as he has been given power behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes as part of his new three-year deal.

Who should PSG look to succeed Mauricio Pochettino?

Christophe Galtier is in the running

With Zinedine Zidane seemingly keen to take over France, it begs the question as to who will succeed Mauricio Pochettino if he does leave.

Here are a few names that could be in the mix for the role:

Christophe Galtier: The current Nice head coach has impressed in Ligue 1 having led the French outfit to the league title in 2021.

He beat PSG to the title that year and Le Parisien (via GetFootballNewsFrance) reports that he is the priority target of PSG.

Jose Mourinho: One of Europe's most successful managers, Mourinho boasts a remarkable list of achievements, including league title wins in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

According to The Sun, the Parisians are keen on the Portuguese coach taking over.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mourinho



AS Roma are also prepared to back Mourinho on the transfer strategies, after signing Svilar and Matić. José Mourinho wants to continue his project with AS Roma despite PSG links. He’s focused on AS Roma, so José’s not planning to change as of today.AS Roma are also prepared to back Mourinho on the transfer strategies, after signing Svilar and Matić. José Mourinho wants to continue his project with AS Roma despite PSG links. He’s focused on AS Roma, so José’s not planning to change as of today. 🇵🇹 #MourinhoAS Roma are also prepared to back Mourinho on the transfer strategies, after signing Svilar and Matić. https://t.co/Z5FmDwenZv

Ruben Amorim: An up-and-comer, Amorim has been a sensation in the Primeira Liga with Sporting CP. He led them to their first league title in 19 years in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have suggested him to Manchester United higher-ups when they were attempting to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last November.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far