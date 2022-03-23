Cristiano Ronaldo recommended Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United- Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly recommended that the club target Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim for the role of permanent manager.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new permanent manager with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag reportedly set to be confirmed, as per Stretty News.

But according to Portuguese transfer expert Pedro Almeida, Ronaldo put forward Amorim's name as a candidate for the United managerial role.

Amorim has overseen a huge turnaround at the José Alvalade Stadium. He was appointed manager back in March 2020.

The Primeira Liga outfit have encountered financial difficulties over the years. But Amorim masterminded their first league title in 19 years in just his second year at the club.

He holds the Primeira Liga record as the fastest manager to win 50 games. He also guided Sporting through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 13 years this season. They eventually bowed out of the competition, losing to Manchester City 5-0 on aggregate.

The 36-year-old played with Ronaldo during their time together in the Portuguese national team.

Sporting160 EN @Sporting160_EN Rúben Amorim: “I will reward those who work, not those who have a big ego” Rúben Amorim: “I will reward those who work, not those who have a big ego” https://t.co/IS0wDKNWNa

He has earned plaudits for his playing style and quick transformation of Sporting. It now seems Ronaldo had put his name in the mix for the next Manchester United managerial job.

Cristiano Ronaldo to become a key part of Manchester United behind the scenes

The forward's experience should be hugely valuable

The 37-year-old forward has spurred Manchester United's blushes on numerous occasions this season. It is clear that the Portuguese still wants to contribute to this somewhat broken United side.

Whoever takes over as permanent manager in the summer would be remiss to disregard the knowledge and experience he possesses.

He boasts three Premier League titles among his long list of achievements. He could be a huge part of the set-up if given the opportunity to work closely with the coaching team.

He perhaps doesn't fit the profile of the player that potential incoming manager Erik Ten Hag desires. However, the Dutchman could use his knowledge of the Premier League to great effect.

B/R Football @brfootball



( : @selecaoportugal)



What winning the Euros meant to Cristiano Ronaldo What winning the Euros meant to Cristiano Ronaldo 🏆(🎥: @selecaoportugal)https://t.co/toiMi6YHYJ

On the field, however, Ronaldo may be afforded less game time, having seen current interim manager Ralf Rangnick already leave the forward out of some games.

The former Juventus forward may have to accept alternating with an incoming striker with Edinson Cavani likely to depart, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United will certainly target a new striker in the summer, as confirmed by Rangnick. He told reporters when asked if Manchester United would target a new striker (via 90min):

"This is obvious, Edinson's contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that."

But again, a new striker could flourish if taken under Ronaldo's wing. The Portuguese star may find himself in a new role come next season bordering on going into coaching.

