Watch: POV of Canelo Alvarez’s sparring partners as the Mexican star prepares to battle Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez is a menace to his opponents in the boxing ring and he has proved it umpteen times. At just 31, the Mexican superstar has won world titles in four different weight classes, beating numerous world champions along the way. It would take a lot of heart to stand opposite him inside the ring. Journalist Michael McCarthy from Barstool Sports recently did exactly that, with painful consequences.

A recent video clip showcased what it’s like taking hits from Canelo Alvarez. McCarthy aka ‘Large’ put on a Go-Pro camera and belly pad, demanding Alvarez to strike him in the torso. He took a lot of punishment as the Super Middleweight Champion appeared to deliver some really hard blows.

Take a look at the clip below of Canelo pouring it on 'Large':

Large @LargeBarstool



Me: “Hold my beer.”



@MatchroomBoxing

@melina_pizano @Canelo @ThirteenthRound @DAZNBoxing My Producer: “Why don’t you wear a Go-Pro and a belly pad that rises dangerously up onto your chest and let Canelo batter your sternum for 3 minutes?”Me: “Hold my beer.” My Producer: “Why don’t you wear a Go-Pro and a belly pad that rises dangerously up onto your chest and let Canelo batter your sternum for 3 minutes?”Me: “Hold my beer.”@MatchroomBoxing 🎥 @melina_pizano @Canelo @ThirteenthRound @DAZNBoxing https://t.co/CLAvqZ9dh1

The reporter even claimed to piss blood as he took to Twitter again and cheekily thanked Alvarez. Nevertheless, fans got a glimpse of what his sparring partners see when Alvarez comes at them, something that Dmitry Bivol will also experience on May 7.

Other than Floyd Mayweather, no other boxer has been victorious against Alvarez so far. Bivol will be aiming to become the second boxer to beat the Mexican great.

After conquering all four belts at 168lbs, Alvarez’s upcoming clash against Bivol will have the WBA 175lbs belt up for grabs. Apart from the Light Heavyweight gold, a potential trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin will also be on the line for Canelo Alvarez.

Watch the first official press conference for Canelo vs. Bivol below:

Dmitry Bivol is undefeated and has secured his spot as one of the best light heavyweights today.

However, Canelo Alvarez has seen a lot in his career so will not be losing too much sleep over the challenge. After a year-long hiatus, he returned to the ring in December 2020. Since then, he has vanquished three previously undefeated world champions and a mandatory challenger. Hence, Bivol’s resume may not intimidate him unless the Russian prodigy offers some real challenges in the ring.

Canelo Alvarez is looking good at 175lbs

We are just over a month from Canelo Alvarez’s return and his light heavyweight physique has already grabbed a lot of attention. A social media post from ESPN Ringside showed him flaunting a perfect fighting shape, and it cites an interesting bout incoming our ways.

Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev for the WBO Title on his last trip to the division. While he will look to recreate a similar moment, the Russian will also have a career-defining opportunity on May 7. By beating Alvarez, he can become a superstar in the world of boxing. The unbeaten Bivol will no doubt give it his all for the win, which will intensify the scrap even more.

Edited by Aziel Karthak