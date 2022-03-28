"Stood up for his wife"- WBC President reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has shared his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last night's Academy Award ceremony.

In a rather bizarre event that unfolded at the 2022 Oscars, the 'King Richard' star slapped comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian joked about Smith's wife's shaved head by saying she would star in 'G.I. Jane 2', a reference to the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane' starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head for the role.

Upon hearing this, the Academy Award-winning actor went up on stage and slapped Chris Rock, leaving everyone stunned. It is worth noting that Jada Pinkett Smith has shaved her head due to her battle with Alopecia, a medical condition that causes a person's hair to fall out.

Watch a video of the incident below:

Following the event, the 53-year-old actor has been the subject of a lot of criticism for his actions. However, Smith has also been backed by many, including the President of the WBC. Mauricio Sulaiman took to Twitter to comment on his thoughts on the incident and backed Smith for standing up for his wife:

"To laugh about someone else is bullying, to expose someone else condition is bullying. Words are much worse than a slap in the face. @willsmith stood up for his wife with principles and values that seem to be long forgotten in this world. #stopbullying"

Check out Mauricio Sulaiman's tweet below:

Words are much worse than a slap in the face. To laugh about someone else is bullying, to expose someone else condition is bullying.Words are much worse than a slap in the face. @willsmith stood up for his wife with principles and values that seem to be long forgotten in this world . #stopbullying

Jake Paul on a Will Smith vs. Chris Rock boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has offered both the 53-year-old actor and Chris Rock a chance to settle their differences inside the boxing ring. Upon seeing their altercation at the Oscars, 'The Problem Child' quickly took to Twitter and offered Smith and Rock a purse of $15 million each to fight on his undercard in August:

"I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go. Let’s do it in August on my undercard"

Let's do it in August on my undercard Sal Vulcano @SalVulcano Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV? I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go Let's do it in August on my undercard

Moreover, Jake Paul also urged people to get him "on the phone" with Smith's boxing representative:

"Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap"

Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap

