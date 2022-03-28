Jake Paul offers $15m each to Will Smith and Chris Rock to fight it out on his undercard in August

Jake Paul has offered Will Smith and Chris Rock $15 million each to fight on his undercard in August. Paul's offer comes after the Hollywood actors had a minor altercation at the 2022 Oscars where Smith slapped Rock on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. 'The Problem Child' wrote on Twitter:

"I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go. Let’s do it in August on my undercard"

Below is the tweet posted by Jake Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Let’s do it in August on my undercard Sal Vulcano @SalVulcano Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV? Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV? I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to goLet’s do it in August on my undercard twitter.com/salvulcano/sta… I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go Let’s do it in August on my undercard twitter.com/salvulcano/sta…

Paul also urged people to get him in touch with Smith's boxing coach by posting another tweet:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap

A fan also compared Smith's slap to Paul's knockout of Tyron Woodley. Reacting to the comparison, Paul wrote on Twitter:

"Nah this is crazy ahah"

Rock went up on stage to present the Oscar for a documentary feature at the 94th academy awards. Rock made a joke about Smith's wife being on G.I. Jane 2 due to her baldness.

Smith walked up to Rock and slapped him in the face. A confused Rock just stated that Smith 'smacked the sh*t' out of him'. Smith then repeatedly warned Rock not to utter his wife's name. Rock responded by saying:

"Wow dude, that was a G.I. Jane joke."

Watch a video of the incident below:

Will Smith apologizes for his action

Will Smith was awarded the best-actor Oscar later that night for his performance in King Richard. Smith played the part of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

According to the 53-year-old, he looked like the part he played after his impulsive reaction. Issuing an apology, a tear-eyed Smith said during his best-actor speech:

"I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams."

Watch Smith's acceptance speech below:

Edited by Allan Mathew