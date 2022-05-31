Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu title fight ordered by WBO

Jermell Charlo has been ordered to defend his title against Tim Tszyu by the WBO. It will be Charlo's first Undisputed Title defense. Charlo currently has a record of 35-1-1 with 19 knockouts, while Tszyu has a record of 21-0-0 with 15 knockouts.

Tszyu is the son of Australian boxer Kostya Tszyu, who was the Undisputed Light Welterweight Champion between 2001 and 2005. The younger Tszyu fights at light middleweight, where he has won various regional and international titles. Tszyu called out Charlo immediately after his victory over Brian Castano earlier this month.

Tim Tszyu @Tim_Tszyu Great fight and great win for Charlo. Ready when you are @TwinCharlo Great fight and great win for Charlo. Ready when you are @TwinCharlo

Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu

After defeating Brian Castano in their rematch earlier this month, Jermell Charlo claimed the WBO title and became the Undisputed Light Middleweight Champion.

Charlo and Castano fought to a draw in mid-2021, though many believed that Castano should have walked away with the victory. However, the rematch ended conclusively with a knockout. Charlo won his previous belts from Tony Harrison in 2019 and Jeison Rosario in 2020.

Check out the highlights of Charlo vs. Castano I here:

Tim Tszyu's most recent fight was against Terrell Gausha in March this year. He fought three times in 2021, stopping Dennis Hogan and Steve Spark, and securing a unanimous decision over Takeshi Inoue.

In his bout with Gausha, Tszyu was dropped with a sharp right hand early in the fight. However, he managed to come back and knock Gausha down in the fourth. The knockdown resulted from a clean punch but was mistakenly ruled a push by the referee. Yet, Tszyu still managed to win the fight by unanimous decision.

Check out the highlights of Tszyu vs. Gausha here:

Jermell Charlo seems likely to win the fight with Tim Tszyu if it goes ahead without a hitch. It will be the Australian's first shot at a world title and his most high-profile bout so far. If he performs well against Charlo, or secures the upset, it will likely propel 'The Soul Taker's burgeoning career forwards.

