What's next for Errol Spence Jr. after knocking out Yordenis Ugas?

Errol Spence Jr. marked arguably the biggest win of his career when he defeated Yordenis Ugas this past weekend. 'The Truth' returned to the boxing ring after nearly 17 months, but his performance didn't reflect that. Spence Jr. dominated Ugas for most of the fight before being awarded a TKO victory via doctor's stoppage in the tenth round.

Following his win over Yordenis Ugas, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of 'The Truth'. Errol Spence Jr. has the option of fighting Vergil Ortiz Jr. or Terence Crawford and can also move up in weight as he has only fought at welterweight in his entire career.

While Errol Spence Jr. has plenty of options, he has his eyes set on only one opponent - Terence Crawford. 'The Truth' even called out 'Bud' right after his victory over Yordenis Ugas and said:

"Everybody know who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next. Definitely, that's the fight that I want, that's the fight everybody else want. And like I said, I'll go and get these straps and go over there and take his s**t too."

He added:

"Man down, strap season, ya'll know what time it is, baby. Terence, I'm coming for that motherf***ing belt."

Watch the clip of Spence Jr. calling out Terence Crawford below:

Floyd Mayweather wants to sign Terence Crawford ahead of a potential fight with Errol Spence Jr.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is undoubtedly one of the biggest fights to make at the moment. Both fighters have tried to come to terms for a potential bout in the past, but nothing came of it.

However, the chances of this fight happening are very high at the moment. It is worth noting that Terence Crawford is now a free agent after splitting up with Bob Arum and has attracted a lot of big-name promoters, including Floyd Mayweather.

During a recent interview with Fight Hype, Floyd Mayweather spoke about signing Terence Crawford, saying:

"I've always wanted the best for Terence Crawford, always, and we spoke on numerous occasions. I mean we got each other's phone numbers and hopefully everything plays out like it should and of course, I would love to sign Terence Crawford."

Watch the interview below:

