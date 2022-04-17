"I'd love to sign Terence Crawford" - Floyd Mayweather wants to sign 'Bud' ahead of rumored fight vs. Errol Spence Jr. 

Floyd Mayweather has spoken about the possibility of signing Terence Crawford. 'Bud' became a free agent after his public spat with former promoter Bob Arum and Top Rank.

In an interview with FightHype.com, 'Money' Mayweather spoke about potentially signing Crawford to Mayweather Promotions:

"It's like this, it's no different from how Chinese support Chinese, how Dominicans support Dominicans, how Puerto Ricans support Puerto Ricans, Mexicans support Mexicans. I'm a black American, I'll support a black American first. So, I've always wanted the best for Terence Crawford, always, and we spoke on numerous occasions. I mean we got each other's phone numbers and hopefully everything plays out like it should and of course, I would love to sign Terence Crawford."

Floyd Mayweather is currently preparing for his next fight against Don Moore. 'Money' Mayweather is taking on his uncle Roger Mayweather's unbeaten boxing prodigy in an exhibition fight at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Mayweather is heading back to the ring after almost a year since his last fight against Logan Paul.

Crawford, on the other hand, is currently looking to secure a fight against Errol Spence Jr. following his dominant win over Yordenis Ugas.

Terence Crawford replies to Errol Spence Jr.'s call-out

Terence Crawford was watching the fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas very closely. 'The Truth' took on Ugas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a unification fight. 'Bud' was giving his round by round scoring and commentary during the fight on Twitter. Following his 10th round TKO win over Ugas, Spence called 'Bud' out. The 34-year-old replied:

"@ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!!"

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford 🤝 @ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!! @ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!!😉🤝

Errol Spence Jr. is now the Unified Welterweight Champion of the world, and the only man standing between him and the Undisputed Title is Crawford. 'Bud' has held the WBC Welterweight Title since 2018 and will not be looking to get rid of it anytime soon. Both American welterweights are currently in their primes and fans have been asking for this fight for a long time.

Now that neither of them have any fights currently scheduled, it seems like the only logical fight to make.

