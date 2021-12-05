Who won the boxing match tonight between Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr. (4th December 2021)?

Ever since Devin Haney ascended to the WBC lightweight throne, he has been fighting some of the most skilled boxers on the circuit, putting in astonishing performances on the trot. However, his most recent victory over Joseph Diaz Jr. may be his best outing yet.

The action unfolded at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Haney managed to fight his way to a unanimous decision win over his lightweight contemporary. Two of the judges scored 117-111 and one judge scored the fight 116-112.

Haney capitalized on his 7" reach advantage and his pace to bring the pain on Joseph Diaz Jr. 'JoJo' frequently found himself at the receiving end of staggering body shots. However, Haney was often slapped with warnings for low blows as he attempted to dig into Diaz's mid-section.

The fourth-round saw a resurgence from the former junior lightweight champion and 2012 Olympian as he traded multiple blows with the champion. Taking a page out of the champion's book, Diaz rained down on Haney's body, following up those shots with a handful of overhand lefts to his chin.

Having recorded this astonishing win, Devin Haney is ready to put it all on the line in a fight against George Kambosos Jr. He confirmed as much while in conversation with the media in the post-fight interview.

"Let's do it for all the belts. The real undisputed. I'll go to Jupiter if I have to," exclaimed Devin Haney.

George Kambosos Jr. laid claim to the IBF, WBA (super), WBC "Franchise" and WBO lightweight titles only recently after recording one of the biggest upset wins in the division against Teofimo Lopez.

Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. main card results:

Montana Love def. Carlos Diaz via TKO (1:22 of Round 3)

Jessica McCaskill def. Kandi Wyatt via TKO (0:19 of Round 7)

Filip Hrgovic def. Emir Ahmatovic via TKO (0:30 of Round 3)

Marc Castro def. Ronaldo Solis via KO (0:43 of Round 2)

