"I have a dream" - Wladimir Klitschko calls to change the current system of boxing

Wladimir Klitschko has been a voice and model for change ever since he retired from boxing. The Ukrainian is currently stuck in the besieged city of Kyiv where he is fighting for his country.

On February 24, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, starting a bloody war in the process. Four months on, the Ukrainians are still holding on and fighting for their lives every day.

Despite the turbulent conditions he is living in, the former Heavyweight Champion of the world had an announcement to make. He released a video in which he demanded change in boxing:

"Thousands of amateurs and professional athletes keep boxing alive or lose their life as it's happening unfortunately every year. Yet many have no security, no education, or healthcare. The governing bodies, managers and promoters never think about the well-being of their athletes."

He continued by explaining the importance of helping young athletes be better prepared for the sport and life beyond it. 'Dr. Steelhammer' also called for professionals and amateurs alike to connect in "one transparent organization."

Wladimir Klitschko questions Roy Jones Jr.'s connections with Russia

Wladimir Klitschko called out Roy Jones Jr. in his video. Klitschko did not hold back when he spoke about Jones' ties with Russia. He questioned his morals and asked the Hall of Famer where his loyalties lie:

"I am super happy to be able to address you all tonight. Well, almost alll of you. There is one person for whom I have a real question. One person broke Ukrainian law by going into the occupied peninsula of Crimea through Russian territory. That person is Roy Jones. So Roy, whose side are you on? On the side of the aggressor or on the side of the defender of its right to live? I respect you as a fighter but I really question your moral compass."

Back in 2015, Roy Jones Jr. became a Russian citizen when Vladimir Putin accepted his request for Russian citizenship. Since then, Jones has praised the Russian President for his active lifestyle and said he respected him. That's why Klitschko decided to put him in the spotlight.

