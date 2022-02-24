"The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is" - Wladimir Klitschko on Russia's Ukraine invasion

Wladimir Klitschko has publicly criticized Vladimir Putin and Russia. As a citizen and notable figure in Ukraine, he has been very vocal about his message to Russia and the rest of the world:

"The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for #Ukraine but the whole world. Let history be a lesson to not be repeated."

Russian forces have begun the invasion of Ukraine. As per reports, they have already destroyed 74 Ukrainrian Military facilities. The invasion comes after weeks of a standoff between the US-led West and Russia. Diplomatic talks came to no avail as Putin ignored all the threats and sanctions imposed on him.

Former Heavyweight Champions of the world Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko are still in Ukraine as a symbol of hope for their people. The whole world has poured in their prayers for the innocent victims of the war.

Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klischko have joined the Civilian Reservist forces

Wladimir Klitschko and his brother Vitali Klitchko, who is also the Mayor of Kyiv, have recently joined the Civilian Reservist forces. As soon as Russia began gathering troops along the borders of Ukraine, the country began preparing for war and the two brothers decided to joined the Reservist forces.

The Civilian Reservist forces is a force of volunteers who will come to arms in the event of a war.

These civilians have full-time jobs and regular lives during peacetime. However, when the army calls upon the Reservist Forces, they come to arms to defend their nation with the military.

This is not new to Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, who both spent time in the army prior to their historic boxing careers. They will now try to bring as many eyes as they can to the situation and gather the support of all the nations to rally against Russia's continued aggression.

