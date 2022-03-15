"There is no life for the Ukrainian people" - Wladimir Klitschko shares footage of Kyiv amidst Russian invasion

Wladimir Klitschko has uploaded another video to social media discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The former heavyweight champion enrolled in the Ukrainian military reserves a month ago in advance of a potential war with Russia. Weeks later, the fear became a reality, as the nation decided to invade Klitschko's home country.

During this time, Wladimir, along with his brother Vitali, have uploaded updates to social media about the war. 'Dr. Steelhammer' has now once again taken to the internet to discuss the current invasion.

In his most recent post, he attached a video discussing how the war has led to many citizens losing their homes and asking for help. Klitschko said:

"I'm at the main train station in Kyiv, Ukraine. All those kids and people are those who have lost their houses. It's happening in cities like Kyiv, that have been destroyed by the Russian army. They're just trying to find shelter and get a roof above their heads, and flee for the west."

Watch Wladimir Klitschko's post below:



"This is all, there is no life for the Ukrainian people: seeking any shelter after Russian army bombarded their cities and destroyed their homes and they lost everything. Dreading the alarms announcing new attacks. Please keep on helping!"

Tyson Fury praises Wladimir Klitschko

Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko had a heated rivalry years ago, but the bad blood seems long gone between the two heavyweight greats.

The two fought in November 2015, with tensions running high thanks to the Brit's trash-talking. 'The Gypsy King' ended the Ukrainian's championship tenure via unanimous decision that night in Germany. A proposed rematch between the two fell apart after multiple attempts, furthering the rivalry between the two.

'The Gyspy King' is currently set to face Dillian Whyte next month in another defense of his WBC heavyweight crown. He was asked about the situation that Wladimir Klitschko and other Ukrainian figures are in at the moment, staying home to fight rather than flee.

Fury praised his former foe and added that he would do the same thing if he were in Klitschko's shoes. He said:

"[I think it's] fantastic. I'll be the first one to join up if England get involved, or America. I'll be the first one to get in line for the job. My dad will as well, and the boys. We'll all be signing up to defend, that's all I got to say. I think if you're from your country, and you live there, defend it. Love your woman, and fight for your country. That's what I say."

Watch Tyson Fury discuss Ukrainians fighting for their country below:





"I'll be the first one to join up if England get involved."

