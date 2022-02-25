"This senseless war" - Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko put out a video appeal over Russia's Ukraine invasion

Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko have sent a joint appeal to the world during the ongoing war against Russia. Russian forces have invaded Ukraine and here's what the Klitschko brothers had to say:

"I'm calling to all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening nowadays in Ukraine. And this senseless war, which is not going to have any winners, but losers. I just want to tell you, we must stay united against this aggression, against Russian aggression. Don't let it happen, continue happening in Ukraine, don't let it happen in Europe, and eventually in the world."

Take a look at the video:

[📽️ @Klitschko] Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko launch a joint video appeal after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine by Russia…[📽️ @Vitaliy_Klychko Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko launch a joint video appeal after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine by Russia…[📽️ @Vitaliy_Klychko & @Klitschko] https://t.co/uVG4NqtCff

The two brothers have recently become faces of the Ukrainian struggle against Russian aggression. Ever since Russian troops gathered on the border, the pair have voiced their pleas to Europe and the world to unite and fight against Russian aggression.

Christopher Miller @ChristopherJM twitter.com/Vitaliy_Klychk… Віталій Кличко @Vitaliy_Klychko Друзі! Прийшов перевірити, як відбувається консультаційна робота з добровольцями в першому центрі рекрутингу резервістів, який створила столиця.

А брат подав заяву і документи - приєднується до бригади територіальної оборони міста Києва. Друзі! Прийшов перевірити, як відбувається консультаційна робота з добровольцями в першому центрі рекрутингу резервістів, який створила столиця.А брат подав заяву і документи - приєднується до бригади територіальної оборони міста Києва. https://t.co/EpMubcW0Xy Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko visited a new recruitment center for reservists in the Ukrainian capital. He says his brother and fellow former boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has signed up for the territorial defense brigade. More on that force here: buzzfeednews.com/article/katyam… Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko visited a new recruitment center for reservists in the Ukrainian capital. He says his brother and fellow former boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has signed up for the territorial defense brigade. More on that force here: buzzfeednews.com/article/katyam… twitter.com/Vitaliy_Klychk…

Both Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko are part of the Civilian Reservist forces and may themselves go into battle. Videos of Russian helicopters and missiles lighting up the sky have gone viral on the internet. Ukrainian citizens are sharing their terrible conditions during the war, living in constant fear of an attack or being bombarded.

Wladimir Klitschko explains the ground situation in Ukraine, warns the world

Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko are trying to get as many eyes as they can on this pressing issue. The brothers are attending interviews and tweeting out in a bid to reach out to the world for help:

"This is the war in Europe and if we don't stop it collectively, it's gonna spread further. Not just in Europe who knows, maybe in the world. All the people that live in the capital, some of the people fleeing. Some other people are taking weapons to defend because we chose how we want to live."

Take a look at the interview:

LIVE updates: Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother is mayor of Kyiv, has told Al Jazeera that the Russian invasion is “terrifying” and calls on the world to help “stop the killing of Ukrainians”LIVE updates: aje.io/gb46sk Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother is mayor of Kyiv, has told Al Jazeera that the Russian invasion is “terrifying” and calls on the world to help “stop the killing of Ukrainians” ⤵️🔴 LIVE updates: aje.io/gb46sk https://t.co/kwbFWZJkFI

The Klitschko brothers are collectively trying to muster some hope and courage in their countrymen to help them get through these times.

