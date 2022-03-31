Yordenis Ugas wants to face Terence Crawford and become undisputed at 147 lbs

Yordenis Ugas is planning to fight Terence Crawford for all the welterweight belts provided he defeats Errol Spence.

Spence vs. Ugas is a unification fight scheduled for April 16 in Arlington with the WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight Championships all on the line. Here's what Ugas had to say about fighting to become undisputed, and his opinion of Crawford:

"If it's him, that's what he wants to do, he wants to fight for all the belts. When he fought Terence Crawford in the amateurs, he knew he was going to be a great fighter, but it was a great fight for him. He's now one of the best at 147. That's what he wants to do, if he wins this fight he wants to go for undisputed."

Watch Yordenis Ugas' full interview with Fight Hype:

Yordenis caused a major upset when he outboxed Manny Pacquiao back in 2021 to capture the WBA belt. The Cuban has some questionable results on his resume due to losses against mediocre opposition such as Johnny Garcia, Emanuel Robles and Amir Imam.

However, since Ugas' split decision defeat to Shawn Porter, he has showcased that he is one of the best welterweights in the world.

Can Yordenis Ugas become undisputed?

It remains to be seen if Yordenis Ugas can produce another upset by beating Errol Spence Jr. to hold three our of four belts at 147 lbs.

'The Truth' has only had one fight since his devastating car crash back in 2019, when he won a 12 round decision against Danny Garcia in 2020. Spence-Ugas will also be an opportunity to see if the Long Islander is the same fighter he was several years ago.

Watch the full fight of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia:

Regardless, a victory against Spence would place Ugas in prime position to face Terence Crawford. Crawford is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and is coming off an impressive 10th round stoppage win against Shawn Porter. Out of Ugas, Spence and Crawford, 'Bud' is the only boxer to defeat Porter convincingly.

At the age of 35, Ugas could be in the twilight stages of his career. The boxing world will discover on April 16 whether it will be the Cuban who challenges Crawford for the undisputed crown or not.

