"I want the rematch" - Yuriorkis Gamboa wants Gervonta Davis after beating Isaac Cruz

Yuriorkis Gamboa has revealed he wants a rematch with Gervonta Davis. On December 28, 2019, Davis beat Gamboa to claim the vacant WBA World Lightweight Title. The referee stopped the fight in the twelfth round after Gamboa was knocked down for the third time.

Boxing Scene recently reported that Gamboa asked for the rematch during a press conference for the upcoming Spence-Ugas card. Gamboa said:

"When I beat Isaac Cruz, I want the rematch with Gervonta Davis. I really didn’t feel comfortable with the way that first fight unfolded. I fought with a torn Achilles for 11 rounds, but I was still able to withstand everything and get to the finish. I need another bite at the apple and I need to show that I have the quality to beat him. I need to fight him while I’m healthy and 100 percent, because that fight will be totally different.”

The 2019 fight was incredibly one-sided. Gamboa was dropped in the second round by a powerful left uppercut. He was felled again in the eighth by a left hook to the jaw. The twelfth-round stoppage came after Gamboa went to the canvas following a series of unanswered left hooks and uppercuts.

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is scheduled to fight Rolando Romero on May 28th. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Cruz, who Gamboa is now set to face on April 16th.

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz

On December 5th, 2021, Gervonta Davis defeated Isaac Cruz in a close fight to defend his WBA Lightweight Title. Cruz ended the Baltimore boxer's sixteen-fight knockout streak and became only the second person, after German Ivan Meraz, to go the distance with 'Tank'.

Isaac Cruz fights out of Mexico City. He has a record of 22-2. His first loss came in 2016 to Luis Miguel Montaño. He got a shot at Davis' belt after the champion's bout with Rolando Romero was canceled due to a series of sexual assault allegations against Romero.

With shared losses to Davis, both Gamboa and Cruz are likely to use this bout to demonstrate the lessons they have learned since.

