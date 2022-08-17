"I have 1.4 billion people behind me" - Zhang Zhilei on fighting for his home country China on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksander Usyk undercard

Heavyweight contenders Zhang Zhilei and Filip Hrgovic are set to face each other in the co-main event of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch. The fight will be an IBF Final Eliminator, allowing the winner the opportunity to fight the winner of the main event.

Speaking in a press-conference ahead of the fight, Zhang Zhilei spoke about the support he'll receive from his home country China and how much it means to him.

Zhang Zhilei said:

“It means a lot in China and the sport of boxing in China, I will support the sport of boxing in China for all my people. For my last fight sixty million people from China tuned into watch that. I believe we will make another history this time, I am expecting 100 million. I have 1.4 billion people behind me and supporting me, let’s make it happen.”

Zhang Zhilei is arguably the most high-profile fighter from China. He has spoken about his desire to make his countrymen proud and help promote boxing in China. Zhilei, 39, is unbeaten in his 24-fight professional career (24-0-1) with 19 victories coming before the distance.

In his last professional fight, ‘Big Bang’ fought against Scott Alexander at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was against a rather low-profile opponent, making the viewing figures quoted by Zhang rather impressive.

In that fight, Zhang scored a first-round knockout victory, making those fans and more likely to watch his bout against Filip Hrgovic.

Speaking about his fight against Hrgovic, Zhilei added:

“Saturday everybody is going to witness Chinese Power again”

Most observers do not believe that the fight will go the distance.

The unbeaten Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgovic has 12 knockout victories from 14 professional fights. Hrgovic has been considered one of the biggest heavyweight prospects and will be the favorite coming into the bout. Hrgovic is also nine years younger than his opponent.

A victory for Zhang Zhilei could set up a mega-fight in China

Throughout the past few years, there have been rumors about a possible stadium fight in China for Zhang against Anthony Joshua. The bout against Hrgovic is an IBF eliminator. Thus, the winner could have the opportunity to fight the winner of the main event, Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

If Zhang does come out on top, a stadium fight in China would be highly lucrative due to the following that he has in his home country. Thus, a win for Zhang could open up great things for the Chinese heavyweight.

