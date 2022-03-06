Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez took on Julio Cesar Martinez at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. This was Gonzalez's comeback fight and many had written him off. The former four-division champ was out to prove his doubters wrong and get back to winning ways.

His opponent, WBC Diamond Super Flyweight Champion Julio Martinez, was taking on the biggest test of his life.

In the co-main event, the hard-hitting Mexican Featherweight Mauricio Lara took on Emilio Martinez in a bout scheduled for ten rounds. Also on the card was the fight for the WBO NABO Lightweight Championship between Angel Fierro and Juan Carlos. Yet another title fight on the card took place between Souleymane Cissokho and Roberto Valenzuela Jr. for the WBA Inter Continental Super Welterweight Title.

The pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez was in attendance to watch Chocolatitio Gonzalez, one of Mexico's most respected fighters, give it his all inside the ring.

Chocolatito Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez full card results

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez def. Julio Cesar Martinez via unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 118-110)

Chocolatito Gonzalez took on replacement fighter Martinez and put on a one-sided masterclass for twelve rounds straight. To Martinez's credit, he showed great heart and fought till the end. However, the Mexican's speed, power and ring IQ were far too superior as he rode to a comfortable dnanimous decision.

Mauricio Lara def. Emilio Sanchez via KO (R3 at 2:59)

Mauricio Lara proved once again, that his power is unnatural for a Featherweight. He knocked his opponent out cold at the end of the round to secure a victory via KO. The referee himself fell over while trying to separate Lara from his opponent.

Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos – majority draw as Fierro retains WBO NABO Lightweight Championship

Souleymane Cissokho def. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90) to retain WBA Intercontinental Super Welterweight Championship

Souleymane Cissokho shook off an early knockdown in the fourth round to make a comeback to help retain his WBA Intercontinental Super Welterweight title.

Undercard results

Diego Pacheco def. Genc Pllana via KO (R2 at 1:29)

Marc Castro def. Julio Madera via unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 58-55)

Skye Nicolson def. Jessica Juarez via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-54)

Anthony Herrera def. Jose Toribio via KO (R4 at 0:24)

