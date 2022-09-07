Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend?

Women’s boxing will take center stage this weekend as four of the top female boxers in the world plunge into action.

Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) will settle their bitter rivalry on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The pair will fight for the Undisputed Middleweight Championship. The fight was touted as the biggest event in women's boxing since Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.

Shields and Marshall have been calling each other out over the last few years on social media and in press conferences. The two shared a colorful history as Marshall defeated Shields when they were still amateurs. The loss remains the only blemish in the American’s amateur and professional boxing careers.

Watch the intense face-off between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬.



7.30pm | Sunday | Sky Sports Arena The Gloves Are Off between Claressa Shields & Savannah Marshall is FIERY!𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬.7.30pm | Sunday | Sky Sports Arena The Gloves Are Off between Claressa Shields & Savannah Marshall is FIERY! 🔥𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬.7.30pm | Sunday | Sky Sports Arena https://t.co/dMu334uvyJ

Before Shields and Marshall go at it in the main event, Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner will feature in the penultimate fight for the WBO, IBF, and WBC Super Featherweight Titles.

Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) holds the WBC and IBO belts that she claimed thanks to a fourth-round TKO victory over Terri Harper last November. She successfully defended her straps by earning a unanimous decision win against Edith Soledad Matthysse in April. She now envisions a similar outcome on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) has held the WBO title since 2020 and the IBF strap since November 2021. She defended her titles against Maïva Hamadouche in November 2021 and Jennifer Han in April.

Like Shields and Marshall, the two super featherweights have also been trash-talking each other in the lead-up to their fight.

Watch Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner mock each other face-to-face:

Sky Sports @SkySports



The bad blood is real between Mikaela Mayer & Alycia Baumgardner 🍿



#ShieldsMarshall #MayerBaumgardner

🤜 @boxxer @trboxing



🗣️"I'm the pitbull, and you are the poodle remember!"The bad blood is real between Mikaela Mayer & Alycia Baumgardner 🗣️"I'm the pitbull, and you are the poodle remember!" The bad blood is real between Mikaela Mayer & Alycia Baumgardner 👀🍿💥 #ShieldsMarshall #MayerBaumgardner 🤜 @boxxer @trboxing https://t.co/ictYVtlBUn

The best of women's boxing: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall full fight card

Claressa Shields (c) vs. Savannah Marshall (c) – for the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Middleweight Titles

Mikaela Mayer (c) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (c) – for the WBO, IBF, and WBC Junior Lightweight titles

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Lauren Price MBE vs. Timea Belik

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Georgia O’Connor vs. TBA

