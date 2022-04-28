Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Preview and Prediction

On April 30th, at Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight for Taylor's WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Lightweight Titles. Serrano and Taylor will be the first women in history to headline a card at the 'Mecca of boxing'.

Taylor, the Irish fighter, currently has a record of 20-0-0 with 6 knockouts. Serrano, of Brooklyn, has a record of 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts. The fight is being referred to as the biggest fight in women's boxing history.

Taylor vs. Serrano will feature an undercard including: Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith, Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos (for the WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA Super Middleweight Titles), Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker, among others.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Preview

Amanda Serrano is a seven-division world champion and one of the most successful female boxers ever. Katie Taylor, the current undisputed lightweight champion, is one of the most accomplished Irish boxers in history. Both women have dominated their respective divisions in recent years.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30.



#TaylorSerrano For one of the biggest fights ever. For the first women to headline @TheGarden . For two icons changing the sport of boxing. @KatieTaylor vs. @Serranosisters – it’s for HISTORY 🥊RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30. For one of the biggest fights ever. For the first women to headline @TheGarden. For two icons changing the sport of boxing. @KatieTaylor vs. @Serranosisters – it’s for HISTORY 🥊RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30.#TaylorSerrano https://t.co/34mMqQydzN

Taylor's amateur career is well-known and includes participation in the first sanctioned women's boxing match in Ireland, five gold medals at worlds, and an Olympic gold medal.

The Bray fighter's professional career began in 2016, when she fought Karina Szmalenberg at the Wembley Arena. She won her first world title (WBA) in 2017 after beating Anahi Ester Sanchez. She then won the IBF Title in 2018 by defeating Victoria Noelia Bustos by unanimous decision. In 2018, Taylor defended her IBF and WBA belts against Cindy Serrano, Amanda Serrano's older sister.

Check out the full fight between Katie Taylor and Cindy Serrano here:

Amanda Serrano made her pro debut in 2009 against Jackie Trivilino. Her sole loss is to Frida Wallberg in 2012. She trained and learned to fight in the American professional circuit, eventually facing and defeating many of the best women in boxing.

Serrano won her first world title, the IBF Super Featherweight Title, in 2011 after stopping Kimberley Connor in the second round. Between 2014 and 2019, Serrano won six world titles. Her most recent bout was in 2021 against Miriam Gutierez.

Check out Serrano vs. Voraberger here:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Prediction

Serrano has a loose, natural boxing style and a very high knockout rate compared to her opponent. She also has far more experience in the professional ring. However, Taylor has been boxing for nearly 25 years and has more experience in the ring overall.

It has been noted by some commentators that Taylor has been fighting more and boxing less in recent years. If she attempts to fight Serrano, who is quick on her feet and has exceptionally sharp punches, Taylor may find herself reliant on heart and determination.

Taylor is the favorite in the bout. Yet, her closest competitions were against fighters - Natasha Jonas and Delfine Persoon - who don't have either the speed or power of Serrano. With a stoppage, it will be Serrano who emerges victorious. On the cards, it seems likely that the bout will end in a draw or, perhaps, a close split decision.

Prediction: A draw on the cards.

