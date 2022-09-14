Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend?

Boxing’s biggest fight this year will happen over the weekend as Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) faces his arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs).

Alvarez, 32, and Golovkin, 40, will face each other for the third time in the boxing ring. They are expected to finally settle the score and end their rivalry that started five years ago. The pair fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first fight concluded in a draw, while Alvarez won via majority decision in the rematch.

On September 17, the two will once again enter the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and fight for Alvarez’s Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship.

Before the highly-anticipated matchup, Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) and Israel Gonzales (25-4-1, 11 KOs) will face off in Saturday’s co-main attraction.

Rodriguez will defend his WBC Super Flyweight title for the second time since winning it in February against Carlos Cuadras via unanimous decision. He made his first title defense in June, stopping Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the eighth round. These performances gave the San Antonio talent the ESPN’s 'Fighter of the Year' plum in their midyear boxing awards.

Gonzales is looking to win his first ever strap after three world title attempts. In 2018, he was TKO’ed in the 10th round by then-IBF Super Flyweight Champion Jerwin Ancajas. Nine months later, he challenged for the WBA title but fell to Kal Yafai via unanimous decision. He then took on Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020 but was dominated until the final bell for another UD loss.

Boxing's biggest fight this year: Full fight card of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

The trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be viewable live via DAZN. The main card will likely begin at 8p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT / 1a.m. BST. The main event ringwalks are scheduled for around 11p.m. ET / 8p.m. PT / 4a.m. BST. These timings could change depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Full fight card:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - for Alvarez’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight titles

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez - for Rodriguez’s WBC Junior Bantamweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado - Super Middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway - Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo - Super Middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza - Lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina - Junior Welterweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley - Bantamweight

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham