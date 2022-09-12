Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 DAZN services: Complete list of the countries where the PPV will be available

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is set to take on Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) in a highly anticipated trilogy bout later this weekend. The undisputed super-middleweight championship bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With the fight just days away, DAZN has released a list of countries where the fight will be available only through DAZN PPV. Fight fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand will have to purchase the PPV from DAZN. However, fans from all across the world (except for Mexico, Kazakhstan and Latin America) can watch the event live on DAZN's streaming service.

That said, the trilogy bout between the two is set to be an action-packed one. Heading into the fight, both camps have shown their disregard for each other, which has added to the anticipation of the fight.

Canelo Alvarez is coming off a decision loss at the hands of Dmitry Bivol and will look to end his rivalry with 'GGG' for good. On the flipside, Golovkin is motivated to solidify his claim to be better than Alvarez, something he has claimed since their first bout in 2017.

Canelo Alvarez claims his 2018 rematch against Golovkin was enough to end the rivalry

During a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, Alvarez suggested that his 2018 rematch against Gennadiy Golovkin was "enough" to end their rivalry. While suggesting that in his mind, his majority decision win was the end of their rivalry, he said:

“For me in my mind, the second fight, that’s the end of the fight with Golovkin. It’s enough, right? [But] the people wants to know who’s the best between me and Golovkin.”

Further in the interview, Alvarez explained the reason behind the bad blood towards Gennadiy Golovkin. The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion claimed that he's "mad" at 'GGG' for his trash talk.

“He’s always saying that I’m not a good champion and I’m embarrassing my country, that kind of stuff. That’s why I’m mad at him because when he’s in front of me or near me, he doesn’t say anything about that. That’s why I’m mad.”

Watch Canelo Alvarez's full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik