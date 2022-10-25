Boxing Schedule: Who is fighting this weekend?

There is no shortage of great boxing going down this weekend.

First up, on Showtime pay-per-view, fans get to see the return of 'The Problem Child'. Jake Paul will face Anderson Silva as the headliner, in what is seen as the YouTuber's biggest challenge to date. It will also be his first fight since his knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December.

The fight on Showtime is likely to be the biggest of the weekend by all metrics. However, there's no shortage of other events going down this weekend. Over on ESPN+, heavyweight prospect Guido Vianello will return to face journeyman Jay MacFarlane on Friday evening.

Beyond that card, there are also multiple events happening on Saturday. On DAZN in the U.K., fans will get to see the return of Katie Taylor against Karen Carabajal. It will be her first matchup since her entertaining slugfest with Amanda Serrano in April.

Happening later that day on DAZN, former lightweight champion Joseph Diaz will make the walk for the first time since his loss to Devin Haney last December. Standing in his way is rising contender William Zepeda, who is 26-0 to date.

Lastly, on ESPN+, fans get to see the return of Vasyl Lomachenko. 'Loma' is considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers alive, and he will return to New York to face the undefeated Jamaine Ortiz.

What is the biggest boxing card this weekend?

If boxing fans can only tune into one event this weekend, they'll likely want to see Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva on Showtime.

The pay-per-view headliner has even captured the attention of those who hate the YouTuber. The reasoning being that 'The Problem Child' seems in danger of losing for the first time before. The Brazilian has looked incredible in the boxing ring since leaving the UFC in 2020.

Beyond the main event, the pay-per-view main card provides something for everyone. While the headliner is a bit of a freakshow fight, the undercard features several notable professional boxers, most namely, the rising prospect Ashton Sylve.

He returns opposite Braulio Rodriguez on the main card. Also set for the event is a pair of ranked bantamweights, as Alexandro Santiago takes on Antonio Nieves in a ten-round affair.

Currently set to open the card is a pair of interesting crossover matchups. UFC veterans Uriah Hall and Chris Avila make the move to the boxing ring to face Le'Veon Bell and Dr. Mike, respectively.

