BoxRec's top five British fighters list sparks outrage among fans on Twitter

BoxRec recently revealed their top five pound-for-pound British fighters list. They looked to rank the best active boxing from one of the world's most boxing-crazy countries. Over the years, the UK has given us some of the greatest warriors and most electric fight atmospheres in boxing history.

British fans are some of the most lively and passionate in the world. So when BoxRec revealed their list, many of the fans were not happy.

Tyson Fury secured first position, followed by Anthony Joshua in second, Callum Smith in third, Josh Taylor in fourth and Dillian Whyte in fifth. However, many fans argued that Taylor deserved the number one spot. 'The Tartan Tornado' is the undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion of the world and boasts an impressive 18-0 record.

Take a look at the list below:

William Hill @WilliamHill



1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Callum Smith

4. Josh Taylor

5. Dillian Whyte



Thoughts? 🤔 The top five British boxers, pound for pound according to Boxrec:1. 🇬🇧 Tyson Fury2. 🇬🇧 Anthony Joshua3. 🇬🇧 Callum Smith4. 🇬🇧 Josh Taylor5. 🇬🇧 Dillian WhyteThoughts? 🤔

Fans were taken aback to see him all the way down in fourth.

martin williams @parmanova @WilliamHill Taylor 4th is a joke. All above him have either lost or drawn and none are currently unified. @WilliamHill Taylor 4th is a joke. All above him have either lost or drawn and none are currently unified.

Another Twitter user argued that Taylor should rank ahead of Tyson Fury as well.

Fans argued that Taylor had annilated everyone in his division and secured undisputed champion status without a single loss or draw to his name. His sheer dominance should arguably warrant him the top spot on the British pound-for-pound best list.

Elad Baron @barak81 @funkycats77 @WilliamHill Not really and argument , he is above fury, he’s the best British boxers right now. He’s got a CV full of killers. Fury has one world class opponent in his CV and an unknown quantity in wilder @funkycats77 @WilliamHill Not really and argument , he is above fury, he’s the best British boxers right now. He’s got a CV full of killers. Fury has one world class opponent in his CV and an unknown quantity in wilder

Josh Taylor is unhappy with his BoxRec pound-for-pound ranking

'The Tartan Tornado' is unhappy with his BoxRec ranking. Taylor took to Twitter to express his shock at placing No.4 on the list:

"Number 4 ???? what more do i gotta do to get some respect put on my name"

Take a look at his tweet:

Josh Taylor @JoshTaylorBoxer William Hill @WilliamHill



Number 4 ???? 🤣🤦🏻‍♂️ what more do i gotta do to get some respect put on my name

Taylor became the undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion last May when he took on Jose Ramirez. He put on an impressive performance to take the unanimous decision win. His next challenge is a fellow Brit.

Watch highlights from Josh Taylor's fight against Jose Ramirez:

Taylor will take on Jack Catterall in an all-British battle for the title. Taylor will look to prove a point in his next fight to show his doubters that he truly is the best active British boxer right now.

