BoxRec's top five British fighters list sparks outrage among fans on Twitter

BoxRec recently revealed their top five pound-for-pound British fighters list. They looked to rank the best active boxing from one of the world's most boxing-crazy countries. Over the years, the UK has given us some of the greatest warriors and most electric fight atmospheres in boxing history.
British fans are some of the most lively and passionate in the world. So when BoxRec revealed their list, many of the fans were not happy.
Tyson Fury secured first position, followed by Anthony Joshua in second, Callum Smith in third, Josh Taylor in fourth and Dillian Whyte in fifth. However, many fans argued that Taylor deserved the number one spot. 'The Tartan Tornado' is the undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion of the world and boasts an impressive 18-0 record.
Take a look at the list below:
Fans were taken aback to see him all the way down in fourth.
Another Twitter user argued that Taylor should rank ahead of Tyson Fury as well.
Fans argued that Taylor had annilated everyone in his division and secured undisputed champion status without a single loss or draw to his name. His sheer dominance should arguably warrant him the top spot on the British pound-for-pound best list.
Josh Taylor is unhappy with his BoxRec pound-for-pound ranking
'The Tartan Tornado' is unhappy with his BoxRec ranking. Taylor took to Twitter to express his shock at placing No.4 on the list:
"Number 4 ???? what more do i gotta do to get some respect put on my name"
Take a look at his tweet:
Taylor became the undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion last May when he took on Jose Ramirez. He put on an impressive performance to take the unanimous decision win. His next challenge is a fellow Brit.
Watch highlights from Josh Taylor's fight against Jose Ramirez:
Taylor will take on Jack Catterall in an all-British battle for the title. Taylor will look to prove a point in his next fight to show his doubters that he truly is the best active British boxer right now.
