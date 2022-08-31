"He's an a***ole" - Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell erupt at each other in a war of words during press conference

Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell had a fiery war of words at today's press conference.

The two super-middleweight contenders are set to face off this October in a pivotal matchup for the weight class. The bout is set to be the co-main event of Deontay Wilder's return against Robert Helenius. The event will be broadcast on Fox Sports pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in New York City.

The fight is an important one and would enable the winner to spring back into title contention. 'Sweet Hands' has been out of action since his stoppage loss to Canelo Alvarez last November. Meanwhile, Dirrell is 1-1-1 in his last three outings.

Part of the reason why this fight has a lot of hype behind it is that Plant and Dirrell have no love lost between them. Since the matchup was announced, the two have shared words over social media, and now, they've exchanged insults in person.

Earlier today at the kickoff press conference, Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell had an intense back and forth, mostly revolving around 'Sweet Hands' run-in with Canelo Alvarez.

Dirrell started off the trash talk, stating:

"He's an a**hole... Canelo smacked you bro! He smacked you like a b****... I don't like you. Don't worry about my opinion, that's my opinion to you, don't worry about my f****** opinion. I would never let a man smack me."

Plant responded:

"You don't have to like me, it ain't me business for you to like me. Everyone else in the weight class don't like him [Dirrell]... Ain't none of my concern."

Watch their back and forth below:

Will Caleb Plant defeat Anthony Dirrell?

Currently, Caleb Plant is favored to defeat Anthony Dirrell.

'Sweet Hands' is coming off a defeat to Canelo Alvarez last November, where he lost his super-middleweight title. Even in the loss, Plant received a lot of respect for giving the dominant Mexican fighter some problems in the ring.

Beyond that fight, the 30-year-old seems to be in his prime, and his last defeat was the only one of his career. On the other hand, Dirrell is coming off a knockout victory over Marcos Hernandez on the undercard of Plant's fight with Alvarez.

That victory likely saved Dirrell's career as a contender. At 37, he has struggled in recent matchups against top opponents, which has led to him being an underdog on his return to the boxing ring.

Currently, Caleb Plant is a -1200 favorite, while Anthony Dirrell is a +750 underdog. With a line like that, it's clear fans are riding with 'Sweet Hands' on his return.

