"I will be back soon" - Caleb Plant assures his return to action

Caleb Plant has implied he will soon be ready to return to the ring. ‘Sweethands’ has not fought since his eleventh-round TKO defeat to Canelo Alvarez last year.

In his last fight, Caleb Plant put his IBF World Super Middleweight Championship on the line against Canelo’s WBA, WBO and WBC Titles. The history-making bout decided the first ever four-belt Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion in history.

Canelo Alvarez proved far too much for Plant to handle and was in control of the bout from the the first bell to the time of the stoppage. It is, however, no disgrace to face defeat in a bout for the undisputed world championship against boxing's biggest attraction.

Plant shared a video from a fan highlighting Plant's best moments in the fight. Whilst Plant did have brief embers of success, he was unable to at any point truly hurt Canelo.

See the tweet and Plant's best moments below:

The fight earned Plant $10 Million plus 40% of PPV proceeds. It is not rare to see fighters step back after taking huge paydays. However, it is positive that he continues to be active on social media and is plotting a return to boxing.

Caleb Plant still has a lot to give in the super middleweight division

The fight against Canelo Alvarez was the first time that Plant had entered a bout as an underdog in his entire career. Plant successfully defended his IBF Super Middleweight Championship three times before his first career defeat.

Plant won his world championship by defeating Venezuelan José Uzcátegui. ‘Sweethands’ was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Plant knocked down Uzcátegui twice in the bout.

Watch Caleb Plant become world champion:

The most realistic and exciting fight for Plant next would be against David Benavidez. Both super-middleweight fighters are aligned with the PBC. They are both near the top of the division. A win for Plant would get him back to challenging for world championships. Likewise, a win over Plant would be a terrific name on Benavidez's CV and could help him secure a shot at the winner of Canelo vs. Golovkin III.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far